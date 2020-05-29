As the search continues for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, a missing soldier from Fort Hood, another Facebook page has been created to raise awareness.
A group of local residents will lead a search from a Belton park Saturday. The event is hosted by the “Search For Vanessa Guillen” page, which was created on Facebook this week.
Residents will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Miller Springs Park in Belton, according to the event post.
The entrance to the park is on Farm-to-Market 439 (Lake Road), near Farm-to-Market 2271.
If enough people show up, there may be multiple groups that will split up and search different locations, the post on the Facebook page said.
An online petition on the White House’s website has also been created recently, as the creators look to receive action from the United States Congress.
The petition, which was created May 23, has 11,190 digital signatures as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.
It needs a total of 100,000 signatures by June 22 in order to receive a response from the White House, according to the page.
The petition can be found at https://bit.ly/36MilZl.
Guillen has been missing since April 22, according to Fort Hood officials.
Several agencies are assisting the Army's Criminal Investigation Command with the investigation, including the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI.
