Teams on the baseball diamond at Rosa Herford Park getting in some last innings before the dog days of summer are over.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

The warm, dry weather pattern that Killeen-area residents are enjoying should continue through the week, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service-Fort Worth.

“Seasonable temperatures and cooler nights are in the forecast until at least the weekend,” Meteorologist Monique Sellers said Sunday. “There is no rain in the forecast.”

