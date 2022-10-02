The warm, dry weather pattern that Killeen-area residents are enjoying should continue through the week, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service-Fort Worth.
“Seasonable temperatures and cooler nights are in the forecast until at least the weekend,” Meteorologist Monique Sellers said Sunday. “There is no rain in the forecast.”
With these dry conditions and light, breezy conditions continuing to persist over already dry pastures and grassland, Sellers does admit the fire danger will increase. Although the cooler temperatures may inspire thoughts of burning leaves and smokey bonfires, it’s just too dry to make that jump to fall activities.
Monday will be mostly sunny and calm with a high near 88. Some clouds will move in from the east and Monday’s low is expected to be around 57. Tuesday, expect more of the same with a high near 86 and low around 59. Wednesday’s sunny skies will bring a high of near 88, but calm winds and clear skies should bring temps around 61 for the overnight low. Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 90 and lows around 64. Friday’s high should be near 88 with a low around 60.
Lake levels have not changed much in a week. Belton Lake continues to see a slight drop at 72.2 % of normal it is 10.96 ft. below normal. Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently at 75.3%, 9.84 ft. below normal
In the NWS forecast discussion online, it calls for an elevated threat for grass fires to continue, as relative humidity values fall to 15-25% across the area in the presence of dry, cured fuels. However, wind speeds near 10 mph or less will preclude a greater threat. According to the Texas Forest Service, a week of accelerated drying is forecast with very dry air over the eastern half of the state behind a cold front that moved through Southeast Texas Sunday morning. With poor overnight recoveries and daily relative humidity values under 25%, widespread critically to extremely dry surface fuels will expand across the eastern half of the state. High initial attack activity and low to moderate significant fire potential are forecast in high-risk Pine/Yaupon fuels of the Western Pineywoods, Central and Southeast Texas Wednesday through Friday.
