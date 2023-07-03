Weather forecasters predict this week’s temperatures in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area will be hot but stay below 100 until the weekend.
“Heat index figures will be upward of 105 by Saturday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano warned Monday. “So, enjoy the 90s this week, as temps are expected to be in the triple-digits next week.”
For Independence Day, the high is expected to reach 96, but the heat index could reach 101. South winds will be mild at around 10 mph. Overnight, clouds will move in bring the low in around 76. South-southeast winds may gust as high as 20 mph overnight.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 97 and mild south winds around 10 mph. It will be mostly clear in the evening with a low around 76.
Thursday brings with it a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be near 96, but a shower or thunderstorm could bring that number down a bit.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 98 with south winds continuing at around 10 mph. The low overnight is expected to be 77.
Saturday will be sunny and hot with temps expected to reach 101, but with heat indexes it will feel closer to 105. Overnight under mostly clear skies the low is expected to be around 78.
Sunday will once again be sunny and hot with an expected temperature of 102, before the heat index, which could be close to 110 by midday.
“Residents should be weather aware next weekend as triple-digit temperatures appear to be in the forecast for next week as well,” Fano said.
