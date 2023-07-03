Freedom Fest 3

Amanda Randazzo applies sunscreen to her son, Sammy, in 96-degree weather at the Fort Cavazos Freedom Festival on June 23.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Weather forecasters predict this week’s temperatures in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area will be hot but stay below 100 until the weekend.

“Heat index figures will be upward of 105 by Saturday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano warned Monday. “So, enjoy the 90s this week, as temps are expected to be in the triple-digits next week.”

