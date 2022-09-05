The second annual South West Art Fest, held over the course of Labor Day Weekend, showcased the works of a handful of female artists across Central Texas.
“My work is a service to humanity,” artist Roshanda Prior said. “When a collector or anyone buys one of my works and puts it in their house, I want them to feel good when they see it.”
Prior is the artist behind Protocol for Design, an online art retailer. Prior showcased two pieces on Sunday, including a large contemporary artwork and a triptych. The piece is called “The Vision,” and is part of a series of works that showcase strips of canvas, metal and other materials that form a central mask that is surrounded by lines that Prior said are meant to represent an individual’s journeys in life.
Some artists, such as 19-year-old Destiny Wright, were new to the art scene.
“I just got started this year, so this is my first venue,” Wright said, displaying a series of color paintings and clay item holders.
In addition to dedicated artists, the expo also featured vendors selling food and beauty products.
According to event organizer Monique Stone, the featured artist of the South West Art Fest was Rhea Rose, a local artist. Rose was the sole artist to display her wares outside, as Stone said several artists were unsure of the weather conditions. Rose’s booth displayed both old artwork and a new series of portraits, including four acrylic sketch portraits of women presented in a flowing, open style.
“This is just an amazing event for me because we have such a dynamic array of women, showing what we have to offer,” Stone said. “This year I wanted to present some of the best of what Central Texas has to offer. It makes me proud.”
Stone also expressed a hope to include more local artists as the event continues to take root in the Killeen community. Labor Day Weekend was declared the official dates of the South West Art Fest last year by former Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.
The event started Saturday and wrapped up 7 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.