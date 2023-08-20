Get your costumes ready. The second annual Giganitcon is coming back to Killeen.
After a successful first year on 2022, the convention will be returning Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Convention Center.
The convention will have all new celebrity panelists, costume contests, games and more for the whole family to enjoy.
Some big names have already been confirmed to be in attendance like Reb Brown (Yor, the Hunter from the Future), Cal Dodd (Wolverine in X-Men: The Animated Series), Kathy Garver (Family Affair) and Walter Jones (Power Rangers).
Single-day tickets for adults 13 and up are $30 for Saturday and $25 for Sunday. For single-day passes, children ages 6-12 are able to enter with a parent for $5. Children ages 5 and under have free admission.
Weekend tickets are also available for $40. VIP tickets are available from $100 to $200 and a Super Kid VIP Experience is available at $50.
Tickets are available through the convention’s website www.giganticon.com. Military discounts for active-duty service members and veterans are available.
