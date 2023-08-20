Giganticon

Members of the Mando Mercs group showed off their costumes at the first annual Giganticon in Killeen on Sunday. The group displays their costumes for charity at events all over the world, local chapter leader Tom Lowe said.

Get your costumes ready. The second annual Giganitcon is coming back to Killeen.

After a successful first year on 2022, the convention will be returning Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Convention Center.

