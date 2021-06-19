KEMPNER – City officials and volunteers were calling the second annual Kempner Fest a rousing success as crowds gathered Saturday morning and a record number of vendors lined Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park along U.S. 190, just west of Copperas Cove.
Hayleigh Talasek, city secretary and associate judge, said she was excited to see the early turnout for the event that included nearly two dozen vendors, food trucks, live music, raffles, a dunk tank, a Texas Revolution re-enactment group, and plenty of games and activities for kids.
“We are doing great this year,” Talasek said as the festival got underway. “Everything is coming together, and I think we’re going to have a good turnout. Last year was the first Kempner Fest, and we have doubled in size over last year. We have more than tripled our number of vendors. Last year, we only had six and this year we have 23, so we’re really excited.”
Kempner, population around 1,100, was incorporated as a city on Aug. 9, 1997. The town’s first mayor was Roger Fancher, who served from November 1997 to January 2005.
One of those attending her first Kempner Fest was local resident Kimberly Murphy, who brought her two daughters, Isabella and Elena, and the girls were enjoying a romp in one of two bounce houses.
“I think it’s really awesome that this has been put together for the community,” Murphy said. “The kids are having a lot of fun.”
