The City of Killeen announced on social media this week that the second annual Killeen Bricks show will be held Sept. 17-18 at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive.
Killeen Bricks is a a Lego exhibit for all ages. Exhibitors from all over the state will be coming to Killeen to show off their Lego creations at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.