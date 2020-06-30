The second day of early voting for Central Texas runoff elections brought a total of more than 4,600.
Between Bell and Coryell counties, a total of 4,699 votes were been cast, including mail-in votes.
In Bell County, at six different voting locations, election officials reported 2,774 daily in-person votes cast for county runoff races since Monday. The mail-in votes for Tuesday tallied 117, totaling 1,399 overall.
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton — 249
Bell County Annex in Killeen — 173
Killeen Community Center — 443
Temple Annex — 330
Salado Church of Christ — 98
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center — 308
The overall total votes cast in Bell County including mail-in votes, is 3,000.
In Coryell County, 963 votes were cast in person on both Monday and Tuesday.
Copperas Cove — 378
Gatesville — 585
The total votes cast for Coryell County, including mail-in votes, is 1,699.
In Lampasas, there were 23 in person votes since Monday.
The runoff election ends July 10.
