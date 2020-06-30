Elections

The second day of early voting for Central Texas runoff elections brought a total of more than 4,600. 

Between Bell and Coryell counties, a total of 4,699 votes were been cast, including mail-in votes.

In Bell County, at six different voting locations, election officials reported 2,774 daily in-person votes cast for county runoff races since Monday. The mail-in votes for Tuesday tallied 117, totaling 1,399 overall.

Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton — 249

Bell County Annex in Killeen — 173

Killeen Community Center — 443

Temple Annex — 330

Salado Church of Christ — 98

Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center — 308

The overall total votes cast in Bell County including mail-in votes, is 3,000.

In Coryell County, 963 votes were cast in person on both Monday and Tuesday.

Copperas Cove — 378

Gatesville — 585

The total votes cast for Coryell County, including mail-in votes, is 1,699.

In Lampasas, there were 23 in person votes since Monday. 

The runoff election ends July 10.

