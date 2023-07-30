In an update from Fort Cavazos late Saturday, officials re-opened West Range Road after closing it about 7:30 p.m.
Currently, firefighters are battling two blazes on the installation. The larger Clabber Creek area fire has burned more than 400 acres and, according to officials, is currently 70% contained and moving in a northwesterly direction.
The second smaller fire, for which the road was closed Saturday, is in the House Creek area and had burned more than 75 acres.
About 9:30 p.m., the fire was 85% contained and moving in a northwesterly direction.
“Currently, the fires pose no immediate risk of leaving the installation boundary. Nor, does it pose an immediate threat to life or property,” according to the statement.
The Fire Department will continue to battle fires in the installation’s training range areas, where approximately 475 acres have been affected over the past several hours.
Crews will continue to monitor the situation and conduct offensive and defensive efforts to suppress and contain the fires as necessary, according to the release.
