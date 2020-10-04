It seemed like an ordinary weekend, hanging out with family and prepping for Sunday night football. Little did David Carter know that weekend, he would lose his second son to Sickle Cell Anemia and become childless.
“My knee started hurting,” Cameron Carter, 30, told his father on the evening of September 26.
“I asked him if we needed to go to the hospital but he said,” David recalled. “‘Pop I’m good, I’m going to go wrap it and take half a pill for my pain,’ that’s what he told me.”
A little while later Cameron decided to go home.
His last conversation with his father echoed the last conversation between David and Cameron’s younger brother Dominique less than two years ago.
“I told him ‘I love you!’ and he told me, ‘I love you too, Pops,’” David said. “And then he went home.”
When Cameron did not show up to watch Sunday night football according to plan, his father was worried.
“On Sunday, I called all day,” David said. “I thought he went to visit somebody else. But on Monday, I hadn’t heard from him and I thought, ‘this ain’t gonna work.’”
David sent his nephew Dustin Akran to check on him. But when there was no response, he called the police.
“I was on my way, but I turned around because I felt weak,” David said. “I asked my wife to drive me to Temple, but at that moment, the police department called to tell me my son was deceased.”
David said his son’s passing was sudden, and it came as a shock to him.
“Any other time, my son would have come up out of there,” David said. “He would have symptoms, but Cameron would fight it off - drink some water and take some pain pills.”
By comparison, at the first sign of a flare up, Dominique would check himself into a hospital for IV fluids and monitoring, David said.
“They will give them a blood transfusion if their blood count is too low,” David said. “But it is hard to find comparable blood for you after a while - you lose so many antibodies each time you have a transfusion.”
Cameron Carter and his late brother, Dominique Carter, who died in 2018 at the age of 28, were each diagnosed with the blood disorder Sickle Cell Anemia at birth.
The most common known causes of death for adults with Sickle Cell Disease are acute chest syndrome, stroke, pulmonary hypertension and infection, according to the American Society of Hemotology, but the direct cause of death is frequently undefined and patients often die suddenly.
“Sickle cell anemia is an inherited disease resulting in abnormal hemoglobin, which is the protein that carries oxygen in your red blood cells,” Dr. Ojas Vyas, senior staff physician at Baylor Scott & White Health Killeen Cancer Center in Killeen said in a previous Herald article. “This abnormal hemoglobin causes red blood cells to turn from their normal disk-shape, into sickle-shaped cells that can block small blood vessels known as capillaries. This can prevent oxygen from reaching your tissue resulting in significant pain. These episodes are referred to as sickle cell crises or pain crises. It can also cause strokes beginning at a young age, predispose patients to severe infection, and cause significant anemia requiring frequent blood transfusion. Sometimes, the illness is so severe it requires an exchange transfusion, where sickle cells are removed and replaced with normal red blood cells.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control web site, it is estimated anywhere from 90,000 to 100,000 people are affected by the disease in the United States.
“It is difficult to know the exact number of patients in Central Texas with sickle cell disease,” Vyas said. “However, sickle cell trait is very common among African Americans and approximately 500 newborns in Central Texas annually are noted to have sickle cell trait. Sickle cell trait, carrying only one gene for sickle cell disease, is usually asymptomatic. However, when two people with the trait have a child there is approximately a 25 percent chance that the child will be affected by sickle cell disease by inheriting both abnormal genes.”
“Decades ago, the life expectancy was very poor and sickle cell was felt to be a disease of childhood,” Vjas said. “Now, with advances in care and recognition of the close monitoring required for these patients, studies have demonstrated that the median life expectancy is in the 60s.”
Vjas said that a bone marrow transplant can offer a cure to patients with sickle cell disease, particularly children with many complications of their disease. Unfortunately, the treatment can be difficult, particularly for older patients.
“There are many treatments being researched that may offer a safer, more accessible cure to all patients, such as gene therapy,” Vjas said. “They have shown very promising results in clinical trials, but are not yet ready to be widely implemented.”
Cameron’s death at 33 came as a shock, compared to his brother who succumbed to his illness after his body responded poorly to blood transfusions, his father said.
“We fought at the hospital for days with Dominique,” David said. “This was sudden. Cameron just got back from Dallas visiting his sister up there.”
Although they were born in North Carolina, the Carter boys were raised in Killeen.
“Cameron was very likeable to everyone,” David Carter said. “Everybody loved Cameron. He loved kids - all my nieces and nephews - his cousins, he loved everybody.”
David said his son loved all sorts of music and had recorded a few demo tapes. Cameron’s first keyboard was a gift from David when he was about 6 or 7 seven years old, his father recalled. His artistic side extended to sketching people and designs for t-shirts as well, David said.
He also enjoyed fishing and buying new shoes, he said.
“He always had new tennis shoes,” David recalled with a chuckle. “And he loved his brother so much - they were inseparable, him and his brother.”
Both boys graduated from Shoemaker High School in Killeen, and had settled at an apartment in Temple. Living close to a medical facility was crucial, and the brothers’ apartment was located across from Scott and White in Temple, as reported in a previous Herald article.
Dominique’s death caused Cameron to take his own health more seriously he said in an article run six months after his brother’s passing.
“We played video games together and sometimes it messes with my head because I can still see him sitting next to me playing the games,” Cameron said in the article. “Being without my brother is really tough. You wake up and think it isn’t real, but then it sinks in that he is gone.”
Losing both of his sons in less than two years has caused a deep pain Carter believes will last for the rest of his life.
David said he has felt little medical support for Sickle Cell Anemia in the Central Texas area.
“You’ve got these different foundations for leukemia and stuff like that - where’s the sickle cell foundation?” David said. “Maybe in Atlanta, where there’s a larger African American population. Nothing in Texas.”
One employer was particularly considerate of the extra care his sons needed and would allow him to go to them if their condition flared up.
“I was a single parent - at one time I was working two jobs, but I had to quit one so I could be there to support my boys,” David said. “At the Wal mart distribution center, if I had to leave, there were no questions asked.”
David recalled his sons working out alongside him in the garage and trying to lift weights and do pushups.
“It wasn’t just misery, it was pain: my baby is in pain, I’m in pain,” David said. “The best I can do is pray to God, and keep them in good health. When they was well, it was a joy to have my kids. When they was sick, I was in pain with them too. Now I don’t know what to do.”
Cameron is survived by his father, David Carter, and his wife, Yashica Jones, his mother, Yolanda Besard, and his half-sister, Precious.
There will be a viewing held for Cameron at Chism Family Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. followed a service at 11 a.m. The burial will be at Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.