The second Killeen location for the drive-through coffee shop Dutch Bros Coffee will open for business on Feb. 9, the Oregon-based company announced on Facebook.
The new Killeen store is located at 2806 Clear Creak Road.
Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Killeen location in March of 2021 at 1109 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and has opened two more locations in Temple at 6520 W. Adams Avenue. and 201 N. General Bruce Drive before the year was over.
Dutch Bros Coffee is a mostly drive-thru shop that serves coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks, along with nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Customers can also use the walk-up window to order.
This is one of the many new coffee shops that opened in the Killeen-Fort Hood area in the past few months.
Other coffee shops that opened recently was the Black Rifle Coffee Company in Harker Heights, at 325 Farm-to-Market Road 2410, in December. A Black Rifle Coffee Company is currently being built in Killeen and is expected to be finished by mid-2022.
