A Killeen man was sentenced to probation for an armed robbery that police said was committed by three men in 2018.
James Karl Cooper, 20, was taken into custody on Monday morning after his sentencing hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court. The judge found Cooper guilty and sentenced him to six years of probation. Cooper also will be sent to an intermediate sanction facility, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. In general, that type of facility is a short-term treatment facility. Although the person is in custody, it is not the same as prison or jail and has an emphasis on rehabilitation.
A search of the database of criminal convictions in Texas returned no results for Cooper, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Cooper was listed with no bond on the first-degree felony charge.
In July last year, Malcolm Donte Bunton, 22, was sentenced to five years in prison for the aggravated robbery of a man who was walking through a field north of Allegany Drive.
A third man, Angel Lopez, 18, also has been charged with aggravated robbery related to the same incident.
Killeen police responded around 1:20 p.m. Jan. 14, 2018, to the 4700 block of Pennington Avenue in reference to a robbery. The victim told police that “he was walking through a field when three males and one female emerged from some bushes and that one of the male suspects placed the barrel of a silver handgun to his chest and told him to ... give up his property,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim said the people then took his cell phone, backpack, phone charger and a speaker. When the victim refused to give the people the pass code to his phone, one of the men threw it in a pond nearby, police said.
He said he recognized Cooper and Lopez from high school.
The suspects gave police different accounts about who held the gun to the victim, and that more than one person might have had a gun, according to the arrest affidavits of Bunton and Cooper.
STORE ROBBERY CASE
Another man also was sentenced in an unrelated felony case on Monday.
Kenyon Dewayne Jones, 28, was listed with no bond on Monday after pleading guilty and being sentenced to 167 days in jail after police said he robbed and hit a convenience store clerk in Killeen last year.
Jones was charged with robbery but he pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of assault with bodily injury due to the state’s inability to successfully prove an element of the case, Garza said.
His case was set to be heard in the 264th Judicial District Court on Monday.
Authorities responded to a call on Sept. 10, 2019, in the 1300 block of North Eighth Street.
Police made contact with a man who later was identified as Jones.
When Killeen police ordered Jones to sit down, he “took off running,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The store clerk said that Jones was “attempting to steal cans of beer when he approached the register.”
The clerk stated he pulled up Jones’ shirt to take back a can of beer Jones was hiding and was struck in the head by Jones. Police arrested Jones a short time later.
Jones also was sentenced in county court to 120 days in jail for a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest and detention, and another 120 days for a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, search or transport, jail records showed.
