Another former Killeen man is set to be executed Dec. 10 at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Brandon Bernard was convicted for his role in the death of Todd and Stacie Bagley on Fort Hood property on June 21, 1999. In June 2000, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas charged Bernard with two counts of murder and other charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Bernard is set to be executed by lethal injection, the Department of Justice release said.
Police said at the time that the Bagleys were youth pastors visiting Killeen for a church revival at a Killeen church.
After carjacking the Bagleys, Christopher Vialva, Bernard and three teenagers put the couple in the trunk of their car and drove for several hours, withdrawing money from ATMs and attempting to pawn Stacie Bagley’s wedding band.
At a remote training area at Fort Hood, police said Vialva shot Todd Bagley in the head and Stacie Bagley in the face as an accomplice doused the vehicle with gasoline.
Todd Bagley died instantly, and Stacie Bagley died of smoke inhalation after the vehicle was set ablaze, police said at the time.
Bernard set the car on fire, police said.
Two Nolanville police officers spotted the column of smoke from the vehicle fire around 8:30 p.m. that night and found the vehicle about two miles north on Quarry Road.
Approximately 150 yards from the burning vehicle, Nolanville police arrested Bernard, Vialva and two other accomplices, police said at the time.
Vialva was executed for his role in the slaying on Sept. 22.
Bernard and Vialva were each charged with carjacking and aiding and abetting in the same offense, conspiracy to commit murder, and the murders of Todd and Stacie Bagley, as well as aiding and abetting in the murders. The other teens were given shorter sentences for their involvement.
In a recent article in “The New Yorker,” at least five jurors, including Gary McClung, from the case have been pleading for Bernard’s life.
“‘... Brandon Bernard seemed obviously broken and afraid,’” McClung told “The New Yorker.”
A former prosecutor and former warden of the penitentiary have also pleaded for Bernard’s life, citing his “‘record of zero disciplinary infractions,’” the author of the article reported.
Tony Sparks, who was 16 at the time of the crime, participated in the carjacking, but was taken home before the murders. He was initially given a sentence of life in prison, but it was shortened in March 2018. Sparks will now serve 420 months in prison, followed by a five-year supervised release term. As of September 2018, he had served 220 months.
Terry Terrell Brown and Christopher Michael Lewis, both 17 at the time, both received 20-year prison terms.
Gregory Hardin Lynch, 15 at the time, served a five-year sentence for his part in providing the weapon used in the murders.
