A second man has been sentenced to a term of probation after a prostitution sting last year led to the indictments of 10 men, including several soldiers and a former Belton police officer.
On Thursday, Brian Dennis Turner, 64, of Killeen was sentenced to a term of 2 years of deferred adjudication probation on a state jail felony charge of solicitation of prostitution. Turner pleaded guilty on May 19. His case was heard in the 264th Judicial District Court, with Judge Paul LePak presiding.
A Fort Hood soldier already has been sentenced to a term of probation after being netted in the same sting. Christopher James Knox, 41, of Jarrell pleaded guilty on March 7 and was sentenced on April 25 to a term of 3 years of deferred adjudication.
Another soldier has pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced next month. Marc Sanon, 35, of Killeen pleaded guilty on June 16 and a sentencing hearing was set for Aug. 11 in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Others arrested were active-duty soldier James Gradys, 25, of Fort Hood, along with Billy Williams, 38, of Spring; Mark Williams, 58, of Killeen; Eric Kilter, 46, of Killeen; Francisco Tamez, 38, of Temple; Shane Pagel, 40, of Harker Heights and Michael Morris, 54, of Salado.
All ten men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Nov. 3, 2021.
Since then, their cases have been making their way through the courts.
Mark Williams, who is a former Belton police officer, is set to plead guilty on July 18. Morris has a plea hearing set for on July 28; and Kilter on Aug. 1.
Jury trials have been set in Gradys’s, and Billy Williams’s cases for Oct. 3; in Pagel’s case, for Sept. 26, court records show.
A status hearing has been set for Aug. 2 in Tamez’s case.
The sting was conducted Sept. 14-16, 2021, by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety in coordination with Fort Hood law enforcement, according to a prior news release.
The prostitution and sex trafficking operation, conducted in Temple and Killeen, resulted in five arrests — including Knox and Sanon — on Sept. 14, 2021, when an undercover female deputy was staged at a location during the sting, dubbed John Suppression Initiative Operation.
Five others — including Turner — were arrested Sept. 16, 2021, with the help of another undercover deputy.
The sting involved authorities placing advertisements on known online sites to attract people interested in buying sexual services.
WOMAN RECEIVES PROBATION
In an unrelated case that was decided on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Diahyia Russell, 25, was sentenced to a term of 4 years of deferred adjudication probation after police said she tried to run over a woman in Harker Heights last year.
Russell also will receive mental health treatment, according to court records.
She was indicted on Dec. 15, 2021, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She pleaded guilty on May 27, according to Bell County court records.
On Sept. 28, 2021, Heights police were dispatched to a shopping center in the city after a woman reported to 911 that a family member, Russell, had stolen her vehicle earlier in the day and that she had located the vehicle at the shopping center, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Officers arrived and observed the suspect operating the vehicle in the parking lot,” police said. “Officers attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their overhead emergency lights but the suspect refused to pull over.”
Police said they saw Russell drive toward the family member who had called the police, “and intentionally swerve toward (the woman). Officers observed that (the woman) and another person had to run from their location to avoid being struck by the vehicle.”
Police said that Russell eventually stopped the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital on an emergency order of detention.
