COPPERAS COVE — Noticeably more people walked around Copperas Cove City Park Tuesday evening on the second night of the Cove Life Church Fourth of July celebration.
The third annual celebration featured a plethora of food and market vendors as well as live entertainment, including Christian band Sanctus Real, which performed early Tuesday evening.
“People are just saying ‘Thank you for doing this,’ ‘This is much needed,’ ‘We appreciate it,’” said Casey Wiggins, a member of the church who has been the head organizer of the annual event that had humble beginnings. “People are just saying it’s an awesome event. It is bringing people out — they love that their kids are coming out here; they have something safe to do and fun to do.”
The two-day event is set to culminate with a fireworks show scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. from the Copperas Cove City Park Pool.
“I think it’s a big deal for the citizens of Copperas Cove,” said resident Anthony Martinez, at the park with his wife and two children. “Especially with it being a two-day event. It’s really important because some people have today off, or even some have tomorrow off, so it gives a lot more people the opportunity to come together and appreciate togetherness.”
As Martinez spoke, Sanctus Real wrapped up its set by leading people in a popular worship song. Though he was unfamiliar with many of the bands, Martinez said their presence helped harbor the feeling of community.
“I really liked that they tried to get the community involved,” he said of Sanctus Real. “Whenever we first got here, they had started their first song and they were like, ‘Hey, you guys over there in the very back,’ and they were getting everybody to feel involved; it was a big deal.”
Also helping harbor the feeling of community was the diversity of the food options from the nearly two dozen food vendors.
“There’s everything from Texas barbecue to Thai food to Mexican food,” Martinez said. “With the diversity of Copperas Cove, it’s important that each one of those cultures is represented.”
Having been to other events in the Copperas Cove City Park, such as Rabbit Fest and Krist Kindl Markt, Martinez said he has seen a difference each year in all of the events.
“It just seems like they continue to grow, really,” he said. “I don’t know if they take a poll or they reach out to the citizens to see what they would like versus what they would rather not. And it seems like they’re continuing to build.
“I remember a couple years ago, we came out and it wasn’t this. And now, so many businesses have come together.”
Several hundred people were at the park between 4 and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Wiggins told the Herald in June that he and the church felt as though they had utilized the park to its full usage in the previous two years, so they figured why not make it two days to bring in even more people.
The result was successful, according to Wiggins.
“It’s exciting, because I started this Fourth of July celebration at my house in 2018,” Wiggins said Tuesday as he looked across the crowd of people near the entertainment stage. “To see it go to this level and to have this many people from the community coming out and doing this, it just thrills me. But also, it just fills my heart, man, just seeing everybody come out and do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.