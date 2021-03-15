Second rainy system set for late Tuesday

The weekend cold front and rainy weather has moved out, but according to the National Weather Service another is set to move in overnight Tuesday.
NWS Meteorologist Sarah Barnes said on Sunday that rain chances will increase Tuesday evening before coming to an end Wednesday morning.
“Temperatures will rebound into the 80s today, and will stay in the mid 80s through Tuesday, then we’ll see another cold front Wednesday,” Barnes said, adding that other than some additional rain no severe weather is expected.
After Wednesday, Barnes said temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s for the remainder of the week.
Bell County is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions, except for a small area along the Coryell County border, which along with Coryell and Lampasas counties has moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell County was experiencing normal to abnormally dry conditions, with Coryell and Lampasas counties experiencing normal conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 622.47 feet, which is 0.47 feet above normal, and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.23 feet, which is 0.77 feet below normal elevation.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 83 and southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight will see increasing clouds, with a low around 59. south wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 and south winds 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday night mainly after 1 a.m., with mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 58. South winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday — high near 75, low near 47.
Thursday — high near 69, low near 43.
Friday — high near 68, low around 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.