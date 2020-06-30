The case to find missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen has now gained the attention of the Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy.
“We are very concerned for the welfare of PFC Vanessa Guillen and we fully understand the frustration felt by the family, friends and fellow Soldiers of Vanessa,” McCarthy said on his official Facebook page on Monday. “We are doing everything in our power to get her back and will not stop until we do.”
He also posted a link to the Army website that has a list of questions and answers about the case, along with comments from Reps. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; John Carter, R-Round Rock; and Roger Williams, R-Austin; as well as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
The full list of questions and answers can be found at https://bit.ly/2YMhyFs.
Guillen was last seen at Fort Hood on April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. She is a soldier within the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.
The reward for information leading to the discovery of Guillen is up to $50,000. Army CID is offering up to $25,000, and LULAC is offering up to $25,000.
Anyone with information should contact Army CID at 254-495-7767. Anonymous information can also be submitted to https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.
