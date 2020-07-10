The Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, has approved a new museum outside of Fort Hood, paving the way for its construction.
Groundbreaking for the National Mounted Warfare Museum could take place as early as September, according to a news release from the museum’s foundation.
“The moment we have been working towards for nine years has finally arrived,” said retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, president and CEO of the foundation. “Now that we have the Secretary of the Army’s approval for the project, we can move forward and build the museum that will be worthy of “The Great Place.”
The National Mounted Warfare Foundation reached its fundraising goal of $10.9 million in February to build Phase I of the museum, which will be near Fort Hood’s main gate.
Completion of Phase I is expected to be in 2022.
Phase I will include 13,000 square feet of interactive and immersive permanent exhibit galleries and over 7,000 square feet of temporary exhibit space, the release said.
In Friday’s news release, Bob Crouch, the foundation’s vice president, said that the Army will provide the land, as well as fabricate, design and install the exhibits.
According to the foundation, the museum “will honor the legacy of the soldiers and units that have served on Fort Hood, as well as the history of mounted combat in the United States Army.”
