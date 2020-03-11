A portion of Florence Road in Killeen was closed Wednesday as construction crews worked in the area.
"Road closed" signs were set up on Florence Road around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, blocking traffic from the Interstate 14 access road to Lydia Drive.
City staff were contacted to try and determine why the road closure was in place, but no information has been provided.
