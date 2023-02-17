Parts of three Killeen roads are scheduled to be closed from Monday through Friday as city crews complete milling and overlay work.
They are:
Schottische Lane from W.S. Young Drive to 1501 Schottische Lane (cul-de-sac).
W.S. Young from Stagecoach Road to Stan Schlueter Loop.
Trimmier Road from Stagecoach Road to Chaparral Road.
The closures are planned for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
