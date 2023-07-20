Whether it’s theater, live music, community events with a local library or the parks and recreation department, there’s a lot going on this weekend. See the “Wizard of Oz,” attend Movies in Your Park, sign the kids up for the Little Gardener’s Program, go to the annual Taste of Africa, and check out plenty of other options provided below.
July 21
Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, is hosting performances of its newest production, “The Wizard of Oz,” from July 21-23 and 28-30. Go to www.showpass.com/wizardofoz/ to purchase tickets in advance.
The Partners Resource Network will host a Special Needs and Siblings Play Date from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Liberty Village Splash Pad, 48000 Washington St., Fort Cavazos. This event is free and only open to DoD cardholders and special needs families. Email region12prn@gmail.com for more information.
The City of Killeen Recreation Services will host the last installment of the Movies in Your Park series at 7:30 p.m. at the Killeen Athletic Complex, 2201 E.Veterans Memorial Blvd. This free, family-friendly event will feature a screening of the movie “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Attendees are invited to bring their own seating and snacks. Food and craft vendors will also be available.
The Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series will feature live music by Texas Lightning from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Avenue A, Temple. Go to www.templeparks.com/hotsummersounds to learn more.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Borderlinefrom 8 p.m. to midnight July 21. Cover is $10. Texas Double Shot will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 22. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by The Backroads Band from 6 to 9 p.m. July 21, Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. July 22, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m.July 23.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Wayworn Traveler at 8 p.m. July 21, The Back Roads Band at 7:30 p.m. July 22, and Jim and Hillary at 4 p.m. July 23.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host The Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with Brad Jenschkeand Frank Martin Gilliganat noon. This event is free. Schoepf’s will also host live music by Kolby Cooper with Slade Coulter at 6 p.m. General admission is $15 in advance and $20at the door. Go to www.outhousetickets.com for tickets and more information.
July 22
Excellent Covenant Powerhouse Ministries is sponsoring a free community breakfast, from 10 a.m. to noon at 4103 Zephyr Road, Killeen. This event is open to the public. Call 254-699-6920 for questions.
Central Texas College will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Anderson Campus Center. Attendees will learn about academic and student services, degrees and certificate programs, career pathways, continuing and adult education, and more. Information on the admissions process, financial aid, veterans’ benefits and other opportunities will also be available. There will also be an opportunity to tour the campus, meet faculty and staff members, and win scholarships from the CTC Foundation. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2p8eya74 to register.
Killeen Creators will host the LGBTQ+ Pride Meet-Up from 6 to 8 p.m. at 701 N. Tenth St., Killeen. Go to https://tinyurl.com/38c2rp8z for more information and to register in advance.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its Myths and Monsters event from 2 to 4 p.m. and will feature archery, an obstacle course, crafts, and more at this free event. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Bell County Indigent Health Care Program will host a pop-up children’s immunization clinic for chronic or at-risk homeless youth from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E. Avenue E, Killeen. Parents are encouraged to bring their child’s immunization records for historical verification of vaccines if available. There will also be food, adult services, and more at this free event. For more information call 254-307-1182.
VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Megan Brucker at 2 p.m.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek in Killeen, will host live music by Six Killer at 9 p.m. Cover is $10.
July 23
I.M.P.A.C. Outreach will host the sixth annual Taste of Africa: Diving Deep into Culture event from noon to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. The event will be a celebration of African histories and cultures and will feature live entertainment, a market with vendors and artists, demonstrations, food, workshops, and more. Proceeds will benefit I.M.P.A.C. Outreach. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Admission is free for those 12 and under and 65 and up. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-taste-of-africa-diving-deep-into-culture-tickets-570598464367 to register.
July 24
The Little Gardener’s Program for kids ages 4 to 7 years old will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. This event will teach kids information on plants, gardens, and how to take care of them. The event is free but registration is required in advance by going to https://tinyurl.com/bdhzc66f.
Members of the National Mounted Warfare Foundation will present a program regarding the National Mounted Warrior Museum near Fort Cavazos to the Bell County Historical Commission at 7 p.m. on the first floor of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave., Belton. Attendees will be able to hear about the new museum’s immersive exhibits, multimedia experiences, and educational programs focused on the U.S.’s military history. The museum is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
July 25
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host Popsicles in the Park from 10 a.m. to noon at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. There will be hula hoops, giant checkers, tug-a-war, and more activities at this free event.
July 27
The Killeen Public Library will host the Austin Reptile Service Show for children at 10 a.m. at the Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
Killeen ISD Fine Arts will host a Choral Exhibition for the Killeen Kodály Teacher Training Program at 3 p.m. at the Nolan Middle School cafeteria, 600 Warriors Path, Harker Heights. The talents of sixteen teachers that completed the 60 hours of training will perform at this free event which is open to the public.
Upcoming Events
The Caliente 5K Run will be at 8 a.m. July 29 at Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive, Killeen. Pre-registration is open until July 17 at www.killeentexas.gov/centex. Cost is $25 and same-day registration is $30.
Pacific Heights Express will host the Aloha Festival of Central Texas from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 29 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be over 30 vendors, food, and live entertainment during this free daytime event. The premier evening event will feature a luau dinner, showcase, and open dance. General admission is $40 for the premier event. Email hg.pacificheights@gmail.com for more information.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s next Girls Outdoors Program will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 5 at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road, Harker Heights. This free event for girls ages 6 to 12 years old will feature a talk by a Texas Parks and Wildlife Ranger and focus on wildlife in the park. Pre-registration is required by going to https://tinyurl.com/mrymrbsh.
Recurring Events
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local craftsmen, farmers, vendors, and more.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Operation E.A.T. (Everybody Ate Today), a community youth feeding initiative, will provide free meals for all kids 18 years old or younger at the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Meal availability times will be weekdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Go to https://monarch-education.org/operationeat to register in advance.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp is happening weekly through Aug. 11. Registration is open and camp takes place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every week. Cost is $72 per camper per week and is for kids ages 5 to 10. Go to www.ccpard.com, call 254-542-2719, or email ccpard@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, will host its newest exhibit, “Awkward Family Photos,” now through Sept. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Waco’s Historic Houses of Worship,” now through Aug. 31. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
