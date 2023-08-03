This weekend brings the annual Bell County Comic Con, the 15th annual Caribbean Afr’Aam Festival, back-to-school giveaways, live music, comedy, and much more. There’s something fun for everyone, so read on for more details.
Aug. 4
The Temple Chamber of Commerce will host the third annual Polar Texas Bottling Summer Sizzle “Seltzer” event from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple. There will be food trucks, an outdoor market, and live music by Michael Carubelli at this free event.
Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge, 420 E. Avenue C in Killeen, will host the Ladies Comedy Tour with Angelia Walker featuring Peyton Payne and Reese The Peacock Stylist from 9 to 11 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5. Tickets start at $20 per person. Go to www.twiceasfunnycomedylounge.com to purchase in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Craig Howell with the Somewhere in Texas Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 4. Cover is $10. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 5. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Trevor Helt from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4, Scott Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 6.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Jake Waylon at 8 p.m. Aug. 4, Lilly Milford at 11 a.m. and Denver Williams at 8 p.m. Aug. 5, and Brooks Emerson at 12:30 p.m. and High Country Riders at 4 p.m. Aug. 6.
Aug. 5
The Fort Cavazos Religious Support Office will host a free Giveaway Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon at the Main Post Chapel, 320 Tank Destroyer Blvd. There will be clothing, furniture, tools, toys, household goods, pet supplies, cleaning supplies, and more available for DoD cardholders while supplies last.
Victory Baptist Church, 502 W. Highway 190 in Copperas Cove, will host its School Supplies and Clothes Giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s next Girls Outdoors Program will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road, Harker Heights. This free event for girls ages 6 to 12 years old will feature a talk by a Texas Parks and Wildlife Ranger and focus on wildlife in the park. Pre-registration is required by going to https://tinyurl.com/mrymrbsh.
Killeen ISD will host Technology Readiness Day for Middle and High School Parents and Students from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen. This session will teach users how to log into campus devices, access learning management systems, and more. Go to https://tinyurl.com/5x6v54ew to register.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host Yoga for Stress Relief with Samantha Troy from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way. This class is free and open to those 14 and up. Call 254-953-5465 for more information. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat.
The Bell County Comic Con will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be exhibitors, panels, cosplay, celebrity guests, gaming, and more. Tickets start at $35 per person. Go to www.bellcountyexpo.com for tickets and more information.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas will host its inaugural Vet-Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. This event will have food trucks, local vendors, and resources. Admission is free; parking is $5 per car.
Killeen Animal Services will host the Petco Adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petco, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. There will be adoptable dogs and cats available. Go to www.killeentexas.gov/233/Animal-Services for more information.
Sarah Doran, author of the children’s book, “The Peppered Sky,” will host a book signing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fort Cavazos Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Blvd.
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco in Florence, will host a Flower Workshop at 11 a.m. Participants will learn how to make their own arrangements from a florist. Supplies and mimosas will be provided. Cost is $65 per person. Go to https://tinyurl.com/ywwdwcxb to register and for more information.
Smile Like Marcus will host its “Until the End” art exhibition and outdoor art classes from noon to 4 p.m. at Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery and Landscaping, 1101 Highway 190,Nolanville. There will be landscape painting, candle making, macrame plant hangers, leather making, and jewelry classes available at this free event. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/outdoor-art-classes-tickets-649420382847 to register.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host Comedy Night at 7 p.m. with three local comedians. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Go to https://tinyurl.com/bde47986 for more information.
The 15th annual Caribbean Afr’Am Festival will be from 2 to 10 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be live performances, vendors, food, and more available. Tickets are $15 per person. Go to https://tinyurl.com/5y22wbb5 to purchase in advance.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek in Killeen, will host live music by Free Ransom at 9 p.m. Cover is $10.
Aug. 6
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton, will host live music by Dueling Hearts from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 9
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host the Move and Groove Dance Party from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is not required for this all-ages event. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Recurring Events
The Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St., is hosting performances of “The Spongebob Musical” now through Aug. 6. Tickets range from $14 to $20. Go to www.centraltexastickets.com to purchase in advance.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local craftsmen, farmers, vendors, and more.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Operation E.A.T. (Everybody Ate Today), a community youth feeding initiative, will provide free meals for all kids 18 years old or younger at the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Meal availability times will be weekdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Go to https://monarch-education.org/operationeat to register in advance.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of other laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Killeen Public Libraryhosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, will host its newest exhibit, “Awkward Family Photos,” now through Sept. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host STEAM Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5. There will be activities and challenges geared toward kids 7 and under at this free event. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Waco’s Historic Houses of Worship,” now through Aug. 31. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
