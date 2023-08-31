State Fair.jpg

A girl rides the merry-go-round during the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton in 2022.

 Nan Dickson | FME News Service

With Labor Day weekend coming up, and many with some extra time off from work and school, there’s sure to be a need to fill the schedule with a local event or two. Check out some local library events, bring the kids to Family Fun Fest, catch live music at one of the many venues in the area, go to a craft or farmers market, and see an exhibit at a museum. Details on these and more are provided below.

Sept. 1

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.