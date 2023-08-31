With Labor Day weekend coming up, and many with some extra time off from work and school, there’s sure to be a need to fill the schedule with a local event or two. Check out some local library events, bring the kids to Family Fun Fest, catch live music at one of the many venues in the area, go to a craft or farmers market, and see an exhibit at a museum. Details on these and more are provided below.
Sept. 1
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., will host its Friends of the Temple Public Library Labor Day Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 2.
The Family Fun Fest will be from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be food, games, bounce houses, tournaments, live entertainment, and more. This event is free for children 18 and under and seniors 65 and older; all others are $5 per person. Go to www.familyfunfest.eventbrite.com to purchase in advance and for more information.
Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge, 420 E. Avenue C in Killeen, will host Comedian Grossman Sept. 1 and 2. General admission is $20 per person. Go to www.twiceasfunnycomedylounge.com to purchase tickets in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Hyway Traveler from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 1. Cover is $10. Whiskey Renegade will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 2. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by the Back of the Line Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1, David Johnson from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 2,and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 3.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Wes Perryman at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Magic Stallion at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, and Tasmin and Tim at 4 p.m. Sept. 3.
Sept. 2
Operation Deploy Your Dress will host the Homecoming Pop Up Sale from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 50001 Clear Creek Road, Fort Cavazos. High school military dependents will be able to shop for dresses for their upcoming homecoming activities. A military ID is required to participate.
The SoPoly Festival will be from noon to 9 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. This is the seventh annual celebration of Pacific Islander heritage and will feature vendors, live performances, food, and more.
The Killeen Craft and Artisan Market will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. Fourth St. There will be over 30 local vendors, food, music, and more available at this free event.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host Maker Space from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Pokémon Card Games from 1 to 3 p.m. for all ages. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host the Doin’ Time Sublime Tribute Band at 9 p.m. Cover is $15 at the door.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host Comedy Night at 8 p.m. Three local comedians will perform live stand-up comedy at this event. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Go to www.eventbrite.com to purchase in advance.
The Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, will host live music by Scratch 3 from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sept. 3
The Central Texas State Fair is happening now through Sept. 3 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be fairgrounds with carnival games and rides, marketplace shopping, live concerts, livestock shows, a demolition derby, and more happening. Daily fairground admission is $10 for adults online and $15 at the gate and includes that night’s concert. Kids 12 and under are free. Carnival wristbands start at $25 a person. Go to www.centraltexasstatefair.com/ for a full schedule of events and more information.
Empresario Wines, 7 N. Main St. in Salado, will host free live music by singer-songwriter Jake Wayland as part of the Music and Mimosas Series from 2 to 5 p.m.
Sept. 7
The Killeen Democrats will meet to discuss current issues at 6p.m. Sept. 7 at the Menos Mexican Grill, 1100 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. This month’s agenda will include the upcoming constitutional amendment election and Voter Registration Day. For additional information, follow the Killeen Democrats on Facebook.
Upcoming Events
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host its hands-on workshop, “I Dig Red Wigglers,” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 9at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. Certified Master Gardener Teri Marceau will teach participants how vermicomposting with red wiggler worms will help to break down food and create nutrients that are beneficial to a garden. Class is limited to the first 20 people and costs $20. Registration will close Sept. 6. Email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com to register.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way at Fort Cavazos, will host the Club Championship Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. Sept. 9 and 10. Cost is $140 per person and includes all fees for both days. Call 254-287-4130 to register.
Registration for the Harker Heights Fall Community Garage Sale is open now until Sept. 22 by going to https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents. Interested participants will register the location of their sale to be included on a map for shoppers. The sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 throughout Harker Heights city limits.
The Belton Fire Department will host the Community Emergency Response Training certification class from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday from Sept. 7 to Oct. 26 at Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St., Belton. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2r4e5wr3 to register for this free course and for full details.
Recurring Events
Phantom Warrior Brewing Company, 400 Cheyenne Drive in Killeen, hosts Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday, Poker Night at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, and Happy Hour Bingo from 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday.
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco in Florence, will host the Brunch and Splash event every Saturday through September from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a brunch buffet and water activities for the family. Cost is $25 per person and kids 12 and under are free with a purchase of an adult ticket. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2s39u6jk to purchase in advance.
The Belton Artisans Market occurs every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the PNC Bank parking lot, 313 E. Central Ave., Belton.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October at the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Libraryhosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through August.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of other laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, will host its newest exhibit, “Awkward Family Photos,” now through Sept. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s theme is “Open Skies Family Day” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 2. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
