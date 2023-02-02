The first weekend of February is starting off strong with a number of local events. From comedy, live theater, the African American Arts and History Showcase, speed dating, fundraising events, and more, you’re sure to find something to do. Read on for more information.
Feb. 3
Phantom Warrior Brewing Company, 400 Cheyenne Drive in Killeen, will host its First Friday Funnies: Comedy Night at 8 p.m. This months’ lineup will include Alex Cunningham, Jeremiah Red, Barnard Blackmon, JT Stockman and Mason Smith. Cost is $5 at the door, and the first beer is free.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting performances of its production, “James and the Giant Peach Jr.,” Feb. 3-5 and 10- 12. Tickets range from $12 to $17. Go to https://www.showpass.com/jamesjr/ to purchase in advance.
The Temple Civic Theater, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple, will perform its new show, “DreamWorks Madagascar Jr.,” Feb. 3- 5 and 9- 12. Tickets range from $14 to $20. Go to https://bit.ly/3WG1M9K to purchase in advance.
The Harker Heights High School Choral Department will host its performances of “The Knight Club” at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 at the Harker Heights High School Auditorium, 1001 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. Tickets range from $5 to $30. Go to https://bit.ly/3kX0CJP to purchase.
Downtown Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be live music, late-night shopping, food, and more available at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information and a full schedule of events.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Borderline from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 3. Cover is $10. Marcus Lindsey will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Denny Cullinan at 7 p.m. Feb. 3, Kyle Reed at 7 p.m. Feb. 4, and Eric Turner at 4 p.m. Feb. 5.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host live music by Ella Reid from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3, Trevor Heltfrom 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4, and Martian Folk at noon Feb. 5.
Feb. 4
The sixth annual African American Arts and History Showcase will be from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be educational seminars, classes, storytelling, spoken word, live performances, art, and more. General admission is $10 in advance and $15 the day of. There will also be an HBCU College Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the showcase. Go to https://bit.ly/3wRxoPg for tickets and more information.
Apache Arts and Crafts Center will host the Crafting with My Gnomies event from 1 to 2 p.m. at 2337 761st Tank Battalion Ave. and 62nd St., Fort Hood. This event is open to all ages and participants will make a Valentine’s Day gnome craft. Cost is $10 per person. Call 254-532-2586 for more information.
The Temple College Academic Center, 2301 S.Fifth St., will host its How Money Works event at 11 a.m. This free event will focus on financial literacy skills. Go to https://bit.ly/3kS5ikb for more information and to reserve a spot.
The Gatesville High School Band Mattress Fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 205 S. Lovers Lane. There will be over 25 different mattress styles available and proceeds will benefit the band.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Markus Miller from 2 to 5 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Killeen will host its annual silent auction at 4 p.m. at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, in Harker Heights. There will be dinner, raffles, entertainment, and more. Proceeds will benefit college scholarships for local students, Boy Scout troops, and other community events.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, will have live music by The HomeBoyz Band at 7 p.m. The post also hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Feb. 5
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas will host its Galentine’s Day Purse Bingo at 3 p.m. at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. There will be bingo games, a silent auction, raffles, and more. Individual tickets are $70 each and includes one game card set. Tables can be reserved for six people for $380. Go to www.auctria.events/PurseBINGO to purchase tickets.
Sean’s Pub, 1827 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights, will host a Single’s Sunday Speed Dating event from 7 to 9 p.m. Sign-up will start at 6 p.m.
Feb. 6
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its Folklorico Dance Classes every Monday from Feb. 6 to April 26 at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. This session is geared toward beginners ages 6 and up. Cost is $40 and includes 12 classes and a recital. Classes for 6- to 10-year-olds will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and those ages 11 and up will be from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Email nbroemer@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5683 for more information.
Upcoming Events
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host its Daddy Daughter Date Night at 6 p.m. Feb. 9, 10, 16, and 17 and throughout the day Feb. 11 and 18. Cost is $21 per person and includes a showing of “Moana,” dinner, drinks, dessert, snacks, a photo booth, and more. Go to www.TheBeltonianTheatre.com/Events to register.
Recurring Events
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts Asanas and Ales every Saturday at 9 a.m. This yoga class includes a beverage of choice. Cost is $20 per individual or $30 for couples.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s theme is Geek Out Family Day and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4. Attendees are invited to dress as their favorite superhero, storybook character, or cartoon. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. General museum admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
