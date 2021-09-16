With family friendly fun like the return of the Robinson Family Farm Fall Festival, a Lego exhibit at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, and farmers markets for seasonal goodies, there’s plenty to do this weekend. Check out the listing to find out what else is happening in the area.
Local Events
The fifth annual Teen Suicide Awareness and Prevention Candlelight Walk will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Copperas Cove South Park, 2602 Dennis Drive. This event will include a candlelight ceremony to remember those lost to suicide, a butterfly tree to share memories of loved ones, guest speakers, refreshments, and on-site counselors. Bring a handheld flashlight or electric candle.
Killeen Animal Services will host a pet adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Killeen Mall, 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive. Call 254-526-4455 for more information.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host a Worm Composting Class from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Copperas Cove Library 501 S. Main St. This free, hands-on training session will allow participants to learn to build their own vermicompost container. Necessary supplies will be available and provided to all. Participants should pre-register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090e48a4a92ca0f94-worm1. Contact Roxanne Flores-Achmad at rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 for questions.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting Joe Torry at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18, and again at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Tickets start at $20 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase.
Garden of Hope Central Texas is hosting its first Community Volunteer Committee Meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Killeen facility. Those needing the address should email officem@gohctx.com. Go to https://bit.ly/3zfZGBO to view a list of available committees and to sign up.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Firearm Safety Course at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 and a Woodshop Safety Course at 1 p.m. Sept. 23. These events are free but require registration by going to BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood.
Walgreens and the Greater Killeen Community Clinic will be providing free flu shots to the community from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, Killeen. Flu shots are available first come, first served while supplies last. Call 254-618-4211.
The Pink Warrior Angels of Texas are hosting the seventh annual Pink Warrior Dash Walk/Run at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Copperas Cove City Park Pool, 1206 W. Avenue B. There is also a virtual race option for runners to complete the run anywhere in the world. In-person race registration is $25 and the virtual race is $27 per participant. Online registration is open through Sept. 19. Go to https://bit.ly/3EkYaSJfor more information.
The Sprint Triathlon will be at 8 a.m. Sept. 25 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, Cottage Road, Fort Hood. Participants will swim out and back around a buoy, bike six miles using their own bike and helmet, and end with a 1-mile run. Early registration is $15 for DoD participants, $20 for non-DoD, and is open online until Sept. 22 at https://bit.ly/3zeeXmQ. On-site registration will begin at 7 a.m. the day of the event. The first 100 registrants will receive a t-shirt.
The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will host its 10th annual Lampasas County Wine Tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and will feature stops and tastings at several wineries in the area. Attendees will meet at the Chamber of Commerce, 205 US-281, Lampasas, and depart on chartered transportation to the wineries. Guests will receive a goodie bag and boxed lunch. Tickets are $75 per person. Chamber members and groups of four or more (if purchased together), can receive $5 off each ticket. Seating is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets call 512-556-5172 or email lampasaschamber@sbcglobal.net.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Sunday Morning Group Run meets at a local park or trail every week. This Sunday, runners will meet at 7:15 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead, Harker Heights. This group is free and open to runners of all ages and experience levels. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
Family Fun
The Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, returns this year and will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31. There are over 20 attractions at the festival each day to include a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals, games, photo opportunities, live music, and more. General admission is $13.95 in advance and $19.12 at the gate. Go to https://www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
The City of Killeen and the Killeen Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is hosting a special Lego exhibit, “Bricks Killeen,” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. This free event will feature more than three dozen exhibitors with displays likea castle built with 25,000 Lego bricks, custom spaceships, a dinosaur ranch, a giant treehouse, a model of downtown Houston, Victorian houses, and more.
The Killeen Mobile Recreation Series will host a free kickball event for youth from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the Lions Club Community Park, 1600 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
Fort Hood Youth Sports and Fitness hosts Home School Fitness from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. This program is for homeschooled kids ages 5 to 18 and is free. Participants must be registered with Child and Youth Services and have a valid sports physical on file.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting livestream performances of the BenAnna Band at 2 p.m. every Monday in September on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.The free Yoga with Baby virtual class will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 18. Call 254-953-5492 or e-mail reference@harkerheights.govto register for this private class held on a closed virtual platform. The library also the posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Librarywill hostThe Reading Magic Show with John O’Bryant at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, hosts Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday for ages 3 to 5. The Great Escapes Youth Book Club meets every third Thursday of the month, and the Great Books Adult Book Club meets every second and fourth Monday of the month. Go to https://www.facebook.com/templepubliclibrary for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a Books and Badgers story time event at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Weldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 17. Cover: $10. Brodie Lane will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 18. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke with DJ Jason from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music Sarah Hobbs and Tanner Sparksat noon Sept. 17, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free. There will also be a free Blues on the Front Porch with the Clint Walker Blues Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by John Henry Johnson from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17, Sash K.A. from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 19.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting live music by the Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda Sept. 18 and Walt Wilkins at 4 p.m. Sept. 19.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will host live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting live performances by Matt Cearley and The Rowdy Few with 100 Smokes at9 p.m. Sept. 17. Tickets are $10. Go to https://bit.ly/3zgmdhOto purchase in advance.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, is hosting live music with Wade Ralston from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
Farmers Markets
Belton Market Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Downtown Belton Historic District. Streets will be closed off to traffic to allow for guests to enjoy shopping at local businesses, local crafters, artists, food vendors and more.
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, isfrom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “The World’s Largest Dinosaurs,” will be available to view until Sept. 26. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
