The Copperas Cove Rabbit Fest is back again, Vive Les Arts Theatre has a new production, Relay for Life is coming to the Bell County Expo, and summer camp sign-ups for kids are starting this weekend. View the listing to explore even more new and fun things to do.
Local Events
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is showing its newest production, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” at 7:30 p.m. May 14, 15, 21 and 22, with matinees at 2:30 p.m. May 16 and 23. Tickets range from $15 to $20 and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/33S1pjL.
The Copperas Cove Rabbit Fest will be from 4 to 10 p.m. May 13, 4 to 11 p.m. May 14, 10 a.m. to midnight May 15, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be live music, entertainment, food, a carnival, vendors and a firework show. Admission is $5 per car load and $1 for individuals. Ride wristbands are available for $20 on Thursday and $30 the remaining days. Go to www.copperascove.com for more information.
Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing free food from 9 to 11 a.m. May 15 at Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. This event will be a contactless drive-thru for pick up.
Relay for Life Bell County will be from 5 to 10 p.m. May 15 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Go to https://bit.ly/3y9jxDy for a full schedule of events and more information.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting a viewing of UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler at 9 p.m. May 15. Cover is $10.
The Heart of Texas Mopar Club is hosting CJ’s Battle Benefit from 1 to 6 p.m. May 16 at Camp Caylor, 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove. There will be $10 barbecue plates for purchase, live music, a silent auction, raffles, and children’s activities. This event will benefit the medical treatment of a seven-year-old boy from Lampasas diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Gary Owen May 14-16. Some shows have already sold out, but 4 p.m. May 15, and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 16 shows are still available. Ticket prices range from $30 to $50 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The City of Nolanville will host a National Ride of Silence event at 6:30 p.m. May 19 at Nolanville City Hall, 101 N. Fifth St. This free event brings awareness to road cyclists and honors those who have been injured or killed while riding.
The 74th annual Rodeo Killeen will be May 20-22 at the Killeen Rodeo Grounds, 3201 S. W.S. Young Drive. May 20 is Military Appreciation Night with free admission for active-duty military with an ID, May 21 is City of Killeen Employee Night, and May 22 is Educators Night with free admission for employees from Killeen-area schools. Adult tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door; kids’ tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door; kids 6 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, First National Bank of Texas, Cavender’s, and Freedom Country. Go to https://bit.ly/3ffCP1h for more information.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
SouthStar Bank, 905 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, Harker Heights, is hosting a Family Movie Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 14. This free event will feature a showing of “Moana.” Visitors should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will also be available.
The Killeen Movies in Your Park event will begin at 7 p.m. May 14 at the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. This free event will feature a screening of “Playing with Fire” and popcorn will be provided. Bring a chair or blanket.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting a Free Outdoor Movie Night with a showing of “Up” at 8:15 p.m. May 14 Bring a blanket or chair.
Rabbit Fest Bingo will be from 2 to 6 p.m. May 15 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Bingo cards are $1 each or $5 for six cards. This event will benefit Alzheimer’s and dementia research and is organized by Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting a Summer Camp for kids 5-12 years old every week day from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 7 to Aug. 13. There will be arts and crafts, pool time, theme days, and more activities for kids. Cost is $72 a week per child. Call 254-542-2719 or email Zach Calhoun at zcalhoun@copperascovetx.gov for more information. Go to https://bit.ly/3feOJbQ to register.
The Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Summer Camp will be from June 1 to Aug. 13 at Comanche Youth Center, 52019 Tank Destroyer Blvd. This camp is open for kids in grades 6 to twelfth that are registered with CYS. Cost per week will depend on the fee category. Call 254-287-5834 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a Free Children’s Pop-up Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15. This clinic will provide free sports physicals, hearing/vision screenings, and well/sick child visits for the uninsured or underinsured. Minors must be accompanied by adults and identification and vaccine records are required. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a virtual Family Story Time Event at 4 p.m. May 19 featuring “Memoirs of a Goldfish” by DevinScillian on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lampasaslibrary.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from May 14-20, will be “Raya and the Last Dragon” at 8:30 p.m. and “Chaos Walking” at 10:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by James Cook and Morgan Ashley at noon May 14 with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free. The Billy Holt Band with Alexis McLaughlin will play free live music at 6 p.m. May 15.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Weldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight May 14. Cover: $10. Junior Gordon will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 15. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by G. Samuels from 6 to 9 p.m. May 15, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. May 16. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Pitstop Bar, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting acoustic live music by Mike Stanley from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. May 14.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting an Artists of the Month Showcase at 8 p.m. May 14. This event will feature live music by six local musicians and a guitar silent raffle. Cover: $7.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by David Johnson from 7 to 10 p.m. May 15.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, is hosting free live music by Earle Nelson from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 14. Name That Tune Bingo: Billboard Greats will begin at 7 p.m. May 15. Cards are $2 each with chances to win prizes.
Farmers Markets
Belton Market Days is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 in the downtown Belton area. There will be crafters, artists, vendors, and more at this event. Go to www.downtownbelton.com for more information.
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B,has a special exhibit, “Two Minutes to Midnight and the Architecture of Armageddon,” featuring historic photographic essays on display every day until May 25. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is hosting a free Tiny Thinkers event for kids 5 and under that will feature a story time, building activities, and more from 10 to 11 a.m. May 19. The museum is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
