This weekend, check out some live music, go to a comedy show, head to the library for family fun, go to a farmers market, or visit a local museum. There’s plenty to do if you know where to look.
April 7
Earth Fest and Month of the Military Child Fest will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. There will be games, activities, bounce houses, crafts, entertainment, and more at this free event open to all military children.
Downtown Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be live music, late-night shopping, food, and more available at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information and a full schedule of events.
Phantom Warrior Brewing Company, 400 Cheyenne Drive in Killeen, will host its First Friday Funnies comedy showcase at 8 p.m. Cover is $5.
The Conlan Family McDonald’s, which includes seven McDonald’s stores in the Killeen and surrounding area, will host its annual Good Friday Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations. During this time, 10% of all sales will be donated to the Hill Country 100 Club and surrounding communities.
The Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, will host its Easter Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7-8. There will be Easter egg hunts, photo opportunities, farm animals, pig races, axe throwing, and more. General admission is $15.95 per person. Go to https://www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/easter for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
Kids Yoga will be at 10:30 a.m. at 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 254-501-7871.
III Corps Express, 1002 T.J. Mills Blvd. on Fort Hood, will host Game Night from 5 to 7 p.m.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Craig Howell with the Somewhere in Texas Band from 8 p.m. to midnight April 7. Cover is $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 8. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Ella Reid from 6 to 9 p.m. April 7, Scott Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. April 8, and Garret Askins at noon April 9.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Wes Perrymanat 7 p.m. April 7, the Anna Larson Band at 7 p.m. April 8, and The Flying Rayesat 4 p.m. April 9.
April 8
The Clear Creek Main Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road on Fort Hood, will host its Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Sculpt Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event and provided materials are free.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host Pokémon Card Games from 1 to 3 p.m., Children’s Dungeons and Dragons from 2 to 5 p.m., and Maker Space from 3 to 5 p.m. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Neon Glow and Tutus Afri-Caribbean Dance Fitness Masterclass will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Club Energy, 2100 E. Elms Road, Killeen. Registration is $15 in advance. Go to www.fluffynfitness.com to sign up and learn more.
The Lone Star Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $7 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Go to www.lonestargunshows.com for more information.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Kyle Mathis from 1 to 4 p.m.
Pitstop Bar, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439 in Nolanville, will host live music by Smokin’ Maxx from 8 to 11 p.m.
April 9
The Easter Bunny will make Zoom video calls to children and their families during the day for those that register. Cost is $20 and a video call ticket can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3Uc8yEJ.
April 13
Blues guitarist Carvin Jones will perform live music from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. Fourth St., Killeen. General admission is $25 and VIP is $75. Go to https://bit.ly/401GTI5 to purchase tickets in advance.
The Central Texas Community Health Summit will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. This year’s event will focus on mental health and homelessness and will bring together individuals, agencies, service providers, community leaders, and more to learn from one another. General admission is $15. Go to https://bit.ly/3mb93lQ to register.
Upcoming Events
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host its seminar, “Drip Irrigation,” presented by Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter, at 6 p.m. April 20 at the BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. The seminar is free but limited to the first 50 people who sign up. Donations will be accepted to support continuing education opportunities in Bell County.
Register by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com. The BCMGA will also conduct a hands-on workshop, “Herb Compound Butter and Cream Cheese Spreads,” presented by Certified Master Gardeners Jeanne Richard and Charlotte Nunnery, from 10 a.m. to noon April 22 in the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. Class is limited to 20 people. The fee for the workshop is $16 and registration must be completed by April 15 by emailing the organization.
Recurring Events
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) organization is now offering free afternoon fishing trips for kids 9 to 17 years of age now through mid-May. The program is open to families whose children are separated from a parent due to their military duty, and to Gold Star families. Trips are organized and conducted by local professional fishing guide, retired pastor, and former U.S. Army officer Bob Maindelle and take place by boat on Lake Belton. All equipment and safety gear are provided. Trips occur from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call or text Maindelle at 254-368-7411 for questions and to reserve a spot.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts Asanas and Ales every Saturday at 9 a.m. This yoga class includes a beverage of choice. Cost is $20 per individual or $30 for couples.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for soldiers and families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. The Starry Night Story Time occurs every last Friday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive. Kids and parents are invited to wear their pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed friends and blanket to this free event. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the Lampasas Downtown Square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from April to September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. The “Quanah Parker Exhibit: One Man, Two Worlds,” is on display now through April 15. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “Ode to East Texas: Landscapes by Lee Jamison,” is on display now through April 16. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.