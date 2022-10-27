A day after he responded with profanity to a Killeen resident who blamed him for not having a grocery store in north Killeen, City Councilman Jose Segarra explained what led to the heated argument during a rally in front of the vacant H-E-B building.
“He’s always saying something crazy, and that’s how it all started,” Segarra, a former Killeen mayor, said Thursday. “I think I said something about, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’”
Segarra was among about 30 people who attended the event in which Killeen City Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez, standing in front of the former H-E-B building on North Gray Street, explained how officials have not given up on efforts to bring a grocer to the area.
“As we all know ... we lost two very important staples here — IGA and H-E-B,” said Gonzalez, who represents north Killeen. “It’s caused our citizens to have to travel up to 20 minutes to get to a grocery store” on Trimmier Road in Killeen, West Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen or in Harker Heights.
“We need to have quality food,” Gonzalez said. “Our stores also serve as economic drivers.”
The H-E-B store on North Gray Street closed in October 2019, leaving a “food desert” in north Killeen. In August of that year, the IGA Foodliner on East Rancier Avenue closed as well.
“The council was actively engaging partnerships with local developers,” Gonzalez said. “We started out having conversations with our city manager, and the investors came down here. We showed them the city, and they loved it. But they couldn’t overcome logistics.”
Earlier this year, negotiations between the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, a developer and an unnamed grocery chain to bring a new 60,000- square-foot grocery store to an empty lot near Rancier and North 38th Street failed after a two-year effort. That large lot, where a movie theater burned down in 2004, is still vacant.
‘Stuff that’s not accurate’
It was near the end of the rally when Killeen resident Michael Fornino criticized the council’s efforts and addressed Segarra, who was standing next to him, directly.
“He says a lot of stuff that’s not accurate,” Segarra said. “I said, ‘I don’t think you know what you’re talking about.’ It has nothing to do with me whatsoever. H-E-B makes those decisions on their own.”
The Herald voice-recorded part of the argument between Fornino and Segarra.
“I’m a private citizen,” Fornino said. “I can make whatever accusations I want.”
That’s when Segarra, standing inches from Fornino, cursed at him, calling the resident a “s---head.”
“Do you just invent s---?,” Segarra said. “Go to the hospital and get your s--- right. All that crap that you say, it is full of s---. It’s all full of s---, everything that comes out of your mouth.”
Both men blamed “the problem” on each other before Precinct 2 Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who also attended the rally, intervened.
“Bobby just said, ‘Calm down,’” Segarra told the Herald.
In a letter to the Herald, Fornino on Thursday repeated his call for Segarra to “resign in disgrace,” the same demand he made during a City Council meeting on Oct. 18.
“Last evening, I did something the ‘ruling class’ of Killeen was not accustomed to,” he wrote. “I confronted Jose Segarra directly, without his ability to gavel me out or have a police officer escort me away. With regard to Councilwoman Gonzalez’s presentation and proposed solutions, she has the right idea. But those, like Segarra, are at the root of the problem.”
Fornino accused Segarra of being “instrumental” in blocking a “deal previously that would have brought a grocery store” to north Killeen — something the councilman denied.
“When I literally pointed the finger of blame at him, Jose Segarra, former mayor and current council member, could only and immediately respond with profanity and name-calling. He said I was dishonest. He said I am a liar.”
Segarra also told Fornino to “prove that s--- that you say” at the rally.
“When I pushed back and asked for an example to back those false claims up, his next response was to gaslight me, saying that I needed help, should be on medication, and it was not meant as a statement of compassion. Again, I say to you, Jose Segarra: Resign in disgrace,” Fornino wrote.
‘Being directly challenged’
In the letter, Fornino apologizes to Gonzalez and Whitson for “any splatter during that exchange.”
“But it is high time our leaders get used to, or even welcome, being directly challenged on anything their actions or apathy have done to our city.”
On Tuesday, Fornino is scheduled to address the City Council through a “citizens petition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.