Segarra-Fernino

Killeen City Council member Jose Segarra (left) argues with resident Michael Fernino (right) as Precinct 2 Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson (center) intervenes during a rally hosted by Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez on Wednesday night at the former H-E-B building on North Gray Street. 

 Jack Dowling | Herald

A day after he responded with profanity to a Killeen resident who blamed him for not having a grocery store in north Killeen, City Councilman Jose Segarra explained what led to the heated argument during a rally in front of the vacant H-E-B building.

“He’s always saying something crazy, and that’s how it all started,” Segarra, a former Killeen mayor, said Thursday. “I think I said something about, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.