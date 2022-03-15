The city is in good hands, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said in his State of the City address at City Hall on Tuesday.
A yearly event, the State of the City address presents residents with an overview of the city’s growth and struggles over the past year in much the same way as the president’s State of the Union address.
This year’s address presented by Segarra painted a strong, healthy vision of the city. Segarra began his speech by thanking residents, public safety officials and health care workers for their “teamwork and resilience” over the past year, during which many struggled to make ends meet.
“Our businesses have gone through a lot; some of them are still recovering,” he said.
Despite the pandemic, Segarra pointed out that sales tax revenue has increased by 15%. Additionally, the mayor welcomed the addition of Robinson42, a 368-unit apartment complex off of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, which he said he hopes will bring foot traffic to north and downtown Killeen.
Segarra also noted that the city was approved for over $30 million in coronavirus relief funds, including $29.1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, and another several million from the Coronavirus Aid and Relief Economic Securities Act. This funding has allowed the city to provide rental assistance to more than 1,100 residents in the form of utility billing assistance, and another 160 for mortgage and rental assistance.
The City Council also approved over $70 million worth of Capital Improvement Projects, which includes programs to improve the city’s infrastructure and to create new facilities.
Segarra took special note of the city’s approval of a $12 million emergency operations and training facility for the Killeen Fire Department, as well as a program to install 5,500 smart meters over the next 12 months, with the eventual goal of replacing the city’s more than 50,000 water meters.
Segarra also noted five new appointments over 2021, and thanked former Municipal Judge Mark Kimball for his eight years of service.
The 10-day city-wide boil-water notice that occurred in October was mentioned, with Segarra pointing out efforts from the city to remain transparent by providing day-to-day updates. The mayor thanked the city’s communications department for its efforts in providing constant communication to the city’s residents and various media outlets.
“We wanted to make sure that we provided citizens as much information as possible,” he said.
Segarra also noted that the city was able to maintain a rating of “superior” for its water quality, despite the boil-water notice.
Crime is down by 10% this year, he said, and the city is currently exploring options to help those afflicted by domestic violence, which Segarra said makes up about 70% of all crime in the city.
During his speech, Segarra made the claim that property taxes are down again this year, pointing out that this year’s tax rate of 70.04 cents per $100 valuation is lower than last year’s. However, it should be noted that the current tax rate of 70.04 cents is still higher than the “no new revenue rate,” which is the tax rate at which residents do not pay more in property taxes. Over the past year, Killeen’s homes rose in value by about $15,000 on average.
Segarra paid special tribute to Fort Hood soldiers, and the completion of the National Mounted Warfare Museum on Fort Hood, which he said should be fully furnished by next year.
“It’s important that Killeen maintain a strong partnership with III Corps,” he said. “We want to be able to open those communications, especially during crisis.”
As Segarra completed his speech, he noted the approval of several City Council-led initatives, including the reinstatement of several HOP routes.
“As we continue to make strides throughout 2022, we want to remember these words that got us through 2022 which I said at the start of the speech,” he said. “Resiliency and teamwork.”
The full speech can be found online at KilleenTexas.gov/councilmeetings.
