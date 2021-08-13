A new business is set to open at 11 a.m. Saturday in Killeen.
Picture Perfect Selfie Studio, 1002 E. Elms Road, Suite 111, is a place where people can take pictures with their own phones using a ring light and a self-operated remote in front of many different backgrounds.
Lakeshia Jackson, the owner of the business, said the cost is $25 per person per hour for anyone 13 and older. The cost is $20 per person per hour for anyone 12 and under.
The hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, go to the website at https://www.pictureperfectselfiestudio.com/.
