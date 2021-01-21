How to best meet the needs of Killeen’s senior community, with respect to a city facility, was a topic of spirited discussion at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop.
City Recreation Services Director Joe Brown gave a presentation at the workshop on the authorization of a professional services contract with Richardson-based Randall Scott Architects Inc., for the amount of $543,825. This would be for the purpose of renovation of the Bob Gilmore Senior Center, located adjacent to the Rosa Hereford Community Center at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and W.S. Young Drive.
“It’s a win-win situation,” Councilmember Shirley Fleming said during the meeting about the proposed renovation.
Funding for this project has already been budgeted by the city in the fiscal year 2021 budget, and a vote to formally approve the agreement is expected at the council’s meeting on Tuesday.
In November of 2019, Randall Scott Architects was selected to provide pre-design services for the project on a non-bid basis, in accordance with state law. This included an assessment of the community center campus, a needs assessment of the new space, preliminary floor planning, cost estimates, a conceptual design and architectural modeling.
Initially, the Bob Gilmore Senior Center, located on the same site in a separate building, was to be renovated. However, a February 2019 preliminary structural assessment led to structural concerns, and operations were suspended on the 13th of that month.
The next month, operations were moved to the Community Center, and in April 2019 it was recommended that the council hire an architectural firm to perform a needs assessment and design for relocating the senior center inside the community center.
Not everyone happy
But not everyone is happy that the community center — where many youth activities are held — will be in the same building as the senior center.
Councilmember Mellisa Brown, who at one point served on the Senior Advisory Board, asked about how many options related to this project were provided to the board. Specifically, she cited the potential choice between renovation of the existing center or building a separate center, as well as the notion of combining the buildings and therefore reducing services for fiscal reasons.
“This doesn’t feel equitable,” she said.
Joe Brown disputed the notion that services would be reduced, and stressed that limited funding is a key factor in his department’s planning process.
“Quite frankly, we’re going to increase services,” he said.
He added that a number of town hall meetings have been held at which the issue had been brought up.
“We certainly talked about it at those meetings,” he said.
The city staff report also reflected this.
“City staff and consultant presented the concept plan to the senior community members and Senior Advisory Board accordingly and received positive feedback and approval,” the report said. ”City staff and consultant also presented the concept plan and a virtual tour of the proposed facility to the City Council in August 2020 and obtained permission to proceed to the next phase.”
At one point, Mayor Jose Segarra cut Councilwoman Brown off, stating that he felt her concerns were getting off topic. He did so again a short time later, then allowing Councilmember Steve Harris a chance to speak.
After some further discussion by other councilmembers, Segarra posed a question.
“Are we going to continue this discussion, or do we want to move on, or what?” he asked. “Because we’re going to be here all night.” Tuesday night’s council meeting lasted more than four hours.
During the discussion, Segarra then turned the discussion back to Melissa Brown.
“With all due respect, I was elected to be here all night if we need to be,” she replied.
Background
On Aug. 4 of last year, the council approved the design and construction phase in the amount of $543,825, which was included in the budget.
With a completion date expected sometime in November of 2022, the new senior facility would include an aerobics room, a billiards room, a banquet hall, rooms for classes and meeting, as well as other amenities. In addition, a revised schedule would add about 70 hours per week to the center’s operations, so as to accommodate people who work during the work week.
“The scope of this phase does not include design and construction of the new gymnasium as delineated in the concept plan in the northeast of existing building,” a city staff report on the project states. “Subject of funding availability in future, design and construction of the new gymnasium can be completed in a subsequent phase.”
Several council members spoke strongly in favor of the proposal.
“This is long overdue,” Councilmember Debbie Nash-King said. “We owe that to our seniors.”
Although he supports the project, Councilmember Ken Wilkerson addressed the need for activities for Killeen’s youth as well.
“I know that kids don’t vote, but I do think that they should have just as much of the energy, resources and time committed towards having a place for them to go as well,” Wilkerson said.
Joe Brown expressed his department’s commitment to those efforts as well.
“We’re actively engaged in moving in that direction,” he said.
More reactions
In a Thursday email, Harris gave an overview of his support for approving the professional agreement.
“I most definitely understand the concerns of the youth still being able to enjoy, at least, their current level of access and activities in the facility,” Harris said. “What I also understand is the necessity of our seniors needing a place to have access and to engage in activities as well. This whole thing is unfortunate in that, once the Bob Gilmore became unsafe, senior activities in the city suffered. As a result, we are where we are now.”
Added Harris: “For now, we are in a position to expand a pre-existing structure and, the plan looks good. ... I will be looking for an opportunity to create a plan to address increasing youth activities both indoors and outdoors as soon as financially possible. We have to take care of youth and the seniors. The only problem is, we don’t seem to be in a place where we can do it at the same time.”
To watch the entire workshop video, got to https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and click on the link for the Jan. 19 workshop.
