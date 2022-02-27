Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown met with City Manager Kent Cagle on Tuesday to further discuss a potential investigation into Parks and Recreation Executive Director Joe Brown’s handling of complaints of abuse against Senior Advisory Board Chairwoman Patsy Bracey.
Bracey has consistently denied those allegations, and told the Herald she is refusing to step down unless there is a proper investigation.
However, Cagle along with Council members Nina Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez asked Bracey, who is also running for mayor in the May 7 city election, to step down from her role as the chairwoman.
“I told her the Council subcommittee met and asked for her resignation. Her years of service were appreciated,” Cagle said in a statement to the Herald.
Bracey, the board chairwoman, was accused of being abusive toward seniors and having an uncontrollable temper. Bracey, 76, denied the accusations, which were filed to the city earlier in January in an official complaint made by Killeen senior Debbie Bundy.
Bundy said the most recent complaint to the city was the second complaint she had attempted to file on Bracey in a little over two years. The first complaint, which Bundy put together in late 2019 and included over 100 signatures, didn’t seem to go anywhere.
Bundy said she was prepared to present it to the City Council in December 2019, but was asked by Joe Brown if he could handle it. Bundy agreed, but she said nothing was done, which prompted her to file the second complaint last month.
Bracey denied the allegations and said Bundy has an axe to grind because Joe Brown removed Bundy’s ability to plan out-of-state bus trips for Killeen seniors — trips for which Bundy can get free tickets if she sells enough seats.
Joe Brown has not answered questions about the case from the Herald.
A pair of council members — Gonzalez and Cobb — have been assigned to investigate the complaints against Bracey, which include Bundy’s complaints and others, officials said.
After a City Council discussion into the personnel matters of department heads on Feb. 15 became a tumultuous display of accusations and finger pointing, the City Council voted to direct Councilwoman Brown to meet with Cagle to discuss the item and to table the discussion until further notice.
Councilwoman Brown and Cagle met on Tuesday.
“I don’t think we came through to any resolution or solution,” Melissa Brown said Wednesday of her meeting with Cagle. “We’re as far apart as before we met.”
Last week, Councilwoman Brown wanted to ask for an investigation into Parks and Recreation Executive Director Joe Brown’s handling of complaints of harassment and abuse that were filed toward Bracey.
The discussion would devolve into an argument, which involved some accusations that Councilwoman Brown was trying to override Cagle and ‘hijack the meeting’.
It was here when council members voted to have the discussion tabled and for Councilwoman Brown to meet with Cagle to further discuss the item.
During Tuesday’s meeting with Cagle, the city manager told Mellissa Brown that he did not like to use the word “investigation” but “that the subcommittee was discussing it and reaching a potential conclusion,” according to the councilwoman.
“Subcommittee or not, if it is an investigation the whole council should be involved or at least knowledgeable of it,” Brown told the Herald on Wednesday.
Bracey called the Herald on Wednesday and said she had a meeting with council members Cobb and Gonzalez along with Cagle in which the three asked for her to step down from the senior advisory board chair.
“Mrs. Cobb and Mrs. Gonzalez don’t even have an investigation and they asked me to step down, but I am not stepping down until they have an investigation, and if that investigation is true, then I would gladly step down,” Bracey said.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King did say during the Feb. 15 meeting that Council members Cobb and Gonzalez were investigating the matter.
Bracey’s accuser, Killeen resident Debbie Bundy, expressed confusion over the Feb. 15 council meeting, at which Mayor Jose Segarra repeatedly told Mellisa Brown that neither he nor other council members knew what her discussion item was about.
“They know what I am talking about. Mr. Segarra saw my complaint when he was up there,” Bundy said, “They don’t want to do anything about her (Bracey) because they are afraid of her and her trying to take everyone to court.”
When Bundy was informed that Bracey was asked to step down, she screamed out, “Thank the Lord!”
Bracey said that the reason she has been asked to step down is because of the negative publicity the city has received from the Herald, but she refuses to step down since she claims that there isn’t even an investigation.
“I’ve been to Bell County, the Ethics Commission, and the City of Killeen open records; there is nothing there,” Bracey said.
Bracey has said that she plans to take it a step further.
“Until there is a substantial investigation instead of these fabricated lies, I am not going to step down,” Bracey said, “And if it continues, I will file a lawsuit against each of them. And you can put that in the paper.”
But with Bracey refusing to step down, Cagle said that a different approach will be taken.
“It was hoped that she would leave on her own terms, and if not, the committee would recommend to the Council that she be replaced,” he said.
