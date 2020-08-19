COPPERAS COVE — The senior discount on the utility rates in the city of Copperas Cove is likely to be removed completely, Cove City Council members discussed during a workshop prior to the regular council meeting Tuesday.
Utility rates are fees the city charges for water, sewer, solid waste and stormwater drainage.
Currently, seniors aged 65 and over who applied for and were approved for assistance have been receiving a 20% discount off of the base rates and volumetric rates up to 5,000 gallons.
As directed by the Copperas Cove City Council, City Manager Ryan Haverlah will present the newest proposed utility rates during a public hearing at a future meeting for possible action by the council.
After some discussion and manipulating numbers on a spreadsheet, the topic was brought up about the senior discount.
The council indicated with a hand raise unanimously, albeit somewhat reluctantly, to direct Haverlah to completely get rid of the senior discount.
The reason the city must do away with the senior discount is because Charles Zech, an attorney with the firm that represents the city, had told the council in a previous meeting that it is in his opinion that the senior discount is discriminatory since it is not offered to all residents.
Some council members, such as Councilman Fred Chavez, were reluctant to get rid of it in one fell swoop.
“We decided, if I remember correctly, as a council … we were going to do what we needed to (do) to address the situation,” he said after Mayor Bradi Diaz expressed concerns of the fee remaining. “But in light of the fact of current situations in our society, i.e. COVID, that taking all, or half, of the senior discount all at once, would be onerous to people on a fixed income.”
The council had intended to remove the senior discount incrementally.
Utility rates have been a point of discussion for several meetings as the city looks to maintain profits in its Water and Sewer Fund.
Others, such as Councilman Jack Smith, were on board with the idea of completely gutting the senior discount.
“If I’m not doing anything illegal, I’m fine,” Smith said after Councilwoman Joann Courtland gave initial direction.
Prior to the discussion, Haverlah told the council why the city must increase the profits in the fund.
“The water and sewer system are run just like a business would be run, in terms of it is its own fund,” Haverlah told the council before the discussion. “So, it is called the Water and Sewer Fund. That fund must be self-sustaining, meaning that the revenues that are brought in provide the resources for all of the necessary expenses of the system itself.”
Haverlah had said the intent for how to accomplish this was to significantly raise the base rates and significantly lower the volumetric rates per 1,000 gallons.
The option the council directed Haverlah to bring back has a $6 increase in the base rate for water and sewer rates and an 83 cent increase in the base rate for solid waste. It would decrease the volumetric rates of 75 cents for residential water, $1.25 for a sprinkler system and 90 cents for sewage.
The drainage fee would also increase by $1.
Without the senior discount, the bill of a residential customer who uses 1,000 gallons would increase by $12.75, while the bill of a senior who uses the same amount of water would go up by $24.06.
A residential customer who uses 5,000 gallons of water would see his/her bill increase by $5.65, while a senior resident using the same amount of water would see his/her bill go up by $25.86.
The current base rate for water and sewer is $14 each, while the base rate for solid waste is $19. The volumetric rates for residential water and for those with a sprinkler system is $4.75 each. Current volumetric rates for sewer are $5.75. The drainage fee is $6.
City staff may also explore a “donation” type system as some nearby municipalities utilize. Customers would have the option to add a donation when they pay their bill that would help any resident who needs the assistance.
Other business
The city council took action on 23 items, many of them unanimously.
The council voted 4-3 to approve the final item of the evening, an ordinance amending the section of the city’s ordinance which addresses construction on city easements.
In the amendment of the ordinance, presented by Scott Osburn, director of Public Works, residents will be limited to landscaping and concrete or asphalt paving for improvements made within a utility easement.
Smith, Chavez, Dan Yancey and Dianne Yoho Campbell voted in favor of the amendment. Courtland, Marc Payne and Jay Manning voted against the amendment.
The council also voted to table a discussion to repeal the city’s sign ordinance until Oct. 20 and to send the amendment to the ordinance back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for consideration with the council’s newest recommendations.
