COPPERAS COVE — The sudden closure of the Copperas Cove Senior Center has left the city’s senior citizens scrambling as they try to figure out where to meet. Senior citizens were met on March 8 to news that the center had to close until further notice, and they were not allowed inside.
On Friday, to maintain a sense of normalcy, a group of 31 seniors met for a barbecue at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove.
Herb Wright, a former commander of the VFW post, said Wednesday that he will bring a motion to the members during Monday’s membership meeting to do something to help the seniors. The post’s members will need to approve any form of support.
Adverse effects
Several senior citizens told the Herald this week that the closure has had an adverse effect on them, including Christie Duff and Marie Hull, both of whom are widows.
Duff said the closure, though it has only been two weeks, is affecting her mental health as it did when the center was shut down at the height of the coronavirus pandemic when her depression increased.
“That’s what’s happening now,” she said of increasing depression. “I can see already I’m having to up my depression medication.”
Duff said she would not describe the closure as “devastating,” but she said it is “more than an inconvenience.”
Hull, who is 80 years old, said she feels she is in her “golden years” and did not mince her words when coming to grips with the reality of her age.
“I don’t know how many more years I’ve got left, and I may not have that many years left,” she said. “And I just miss the center and all my friends because it was like my home away from home.”
Hull also offered up her one-bedroom apartment as a meeting place two times a week beginning this week. With the size of her apartment, however, she can only accommodate eight at a time, so they have discussed signing up in “shifts” to congregate there.
Why the Closure?
According to the city, the senior center was closed due to “unforeseen circumstances and staffing shortages.” To clarify that, Jeff Stoddard, the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees the senior center, said that Jeri Wood, the city’s Community Outreach Specialist, was no longer employed with the city.
Stoddard could not comment further on Wood’s departure, but seniors close to Wood told the Herald she was “released from her position.” Wood could not be reached for further comment.
Many of the seniors who spoke with the Herald, including David Moore, said the senior center was like a family. Moore recently moved to Copperas Cove from the Austin area. Moore explained that his wife is blind and during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when social distancing was expected, he said that from his experience, society “discarded” blind people from social settings.
Not so at the Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center, however.
“The center was much more accommodating; it was a safer place I could take her with me,” Moore said Thursday. “And then the other people that were there would always be attending to her needs when I wasn’t readily available.”
Making Friends
Moore also said the center allowed him to relax.
“I can sit there and be myself and do a few things and not have to sit there in constant worry about what do I need to do to take care of my wife,” he said. “So that gave me a chance to relax without having to constantly worry about her needs. And that is one of the things that I need as a caregiver/husband.”
Duff said she started going to the senior center after moving to the Copperas Cove area following the death of her husband five years ago.
“I sat home alone for a year, and then somebody mentioned the senior center, and I began going and started making friends,” Duff said.
Hull said she also started going to the senior center after her husband passed away a few years ago.
“It was really the place that I could find peace of mind away from home because it’s a very lonely life,” she said.
For Duff, however, the closure’s impact is also tangible, given that the center provided a meal to the seniors every Tuesday and Friday.
“Some of us who could not afford it or would not cook for ourselves, that’s where we got our meals,” Duff said.
Blindsided
Moore said Thursday that the sudden closure with no warning felt like “getting kicked in the teeth.” He also said it feels as though the seniors are being “discarded.”
Hull and Duff also said last week that they feel as though the seniors were “blindsided” by the news.
To Moore, the closing of the senior center has left him with questions such as why there was no backup plan and how city officials would feel if their parents were in the same situation.
When asked why the city could not place somebody in the interim to run the senior center, Stoddard said via email Wednesday, “While sometimes possible to backfill positions within the City with other personnel, the Parks & Rec Dept. is currently stretched very thin and after reviewing the situation made the hard decision to temporarily close the facility until a new Community Outreach Specialist can be hired.”
Hull also wondered aloud on Tuesday why a volunteer could not run the center.
“The Senior Activity Center is a 1-person operation, and as such the recent vacancy caused for us to temporarily close the center until the position can be filled. We would not be able to allow the center to be run by a volunteer for liability reasons,” Stoddard said.
The city posted the vacant position on its website on Wednesday. The full-time job pays $12.09 per hour and is open to anyone with at least a high school diploma and six months of experience.
