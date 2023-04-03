A Killeen woman who pleaded guilty to covering up the murder of a Fort Hood soldier was set to be sentenced on Wednesday; but on Monday, a federal judge approved a request by the defendant to postpone the hearing.
Cecily Aguilar, 24, now is set to be sentenced on Aug. 14, in the Waco courtroom of U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, according to federal court records.
Aguilar appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske on Nov. 29, 2022, and pleaded guilty to four counts within an 11-count indictment related to the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. The court then set a sentencing hearing for April 5.
On March 22, Aguilar’s defense attorneys filed a motion for a continuance, asking the judge to postpone the sentencing because an expert witness would not be able to testify on April 5.
U.S. prosecutors did not agree to the continuance.
Aguilar was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 13, 2021, after police said that she helped her boyfriend, Aaron Robinson, cover up his murder of 20-year-old Guillen on April 22, 2020.
If the sentencing judge imposes maximum consecutive sentences, Aguilar would be sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 12 years of probation, Manske said, at the November hearing. A judge also could impose fines and restitution as part of the plea agreement.
Guillen, of Houston, joined the Army in 2018, right out of high school, and was stationed at Fort Hood. Her family has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the U.S. Army, alleging that she was sexually harassed and assaulted while stationed at the post.
Months after Guillen was reported missing on April 23, 2020, her remains were discovered on June 30, 2020, by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton. On July 1, 2020, Robinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police.
(1) comment
The alleged perp took his life.
...
...
That leaves the perp's sometime sheman to deal with the aftermath.
...
...
Justice can be an angry, thirsty for blood beast.
...
...
I've come to believe the justice sought is the 1st cousin of vengeance.
...
...
[rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes][huh][huh][huh][unsure]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.