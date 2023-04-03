Cecily Aguilar

A Killeen woman who pleaded guilty to covering up the murder of a Fort Hood soldier was set to be sentenced on Wednesday; but on Monday, a federal judge approved a request by the defendant to postpone the hearing.

Cecily Aguilar, 24, now is set to be sentenced on Aug. 14, in the Waco courtroom of U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, according to federal court records.



GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

The alleged perp took his life.

...

...

That leaves the perp's sometime sheman to deal with the aftermath.

...

...

Justice can be an angry, thirsty for blood beast.

...

...

I've come to believe the justice sought is the 1st cousin of vengeance.

...

...

[rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes][huh][huh][huh][unsure]

