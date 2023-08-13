Cecily Aguilar

The calendar of one federal judge in Waco has been cleared of all cases on Monday except for one hearing: the sentencing of a Killeen woman who pleaded guilty to helping to cover up the murder of a Fort Cavazos soldier more than four years ago.

Cecily Aguilar, 25, is facing a maximum of 30 years in prison when she is sentenced on Monday in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright. She pleaded guilty on Nov. 29, 2022, to four counts within an 11-count indictment related to the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Wayne Jefferson

This girl made a bad choice altogether. From the people she chose to associate with to her last choice. I don't care who you are if you ever call me asking for that kind of help I will tell you ok I'll be right there to the police station asap. She will never forget her choices and so saddened for the family of the victim

. God bless Vanessa soul

scharles

All for a man who killed himself because he didnt want to go to prison. She's left holding the burden. I hope she receives the max sentence. This family will never have peace but at least make this woman spend her days behind bars thinking of the man she did this for. She should feel lucky Vanessa's family wasn't allowed to get a hold of her.

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Probation, a shoe shine, a gentle hug, and a gift of cash for this soon to be thug, turned probationer.

