The calendar of one federal judge in Waco has been cleared of all cases on Monday except for one hearing: the sentencing of a Killeen woman who pleaded guilty to helping to cover up the murder of a Fort Cavazos soldier more than four years ago.
Cecily Aguilar, 25, is facing a maximum of 30 years in prison when she is sentenced on Monday in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright. She pleaded guilty on Nov. 29, 2022, to four counts within an 11-count indictment related to the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Starting on Aug. 1, federal prosecutors and Aguilar’s defense attorney have filed a succession of sealed motions and documents ahead of the hearing. One document that is accessible to the public and members of the media is a witness list from Aguilar’s attorney that was filed on Aug. 10.
It lists John Matthew Fabian, a forensic and clinical psychologist and forensic and clinical neuropsychologist, as the one expert witness who could be called to testify for the defense. Fabian has offices in Austin and San Antonio.
If he takes the stand on Monday, it will not be his first time to do so.
“Dr. Fabian has examined over 4,500 criminal forensic cases, including 725 murder cases, and has testified over 450 times in approximately 25 states,” according to his website.
Albright could choose to impose maximum consecutive sentences, which would mean 30 years in prison followed by 12 years of probation. The judge also could impose fines and restitution as part of the plea agreement.
Aguilar has served three years in the McLennan County Jail since her arrest in July of 2020.
She was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 13, 2021, after police said that she helped her boyfriend, Aaron Robinson, cover up his murder of 20-year-old Guillen on April 22, 2020.
Months after Guillen was reported missing on April 23, 2020, her remains were discovered on June 30, 2020, by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton. On July 1, 2020, Robinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police.
(3) comments
This girl made a bad choice altogether. From the people she chose to associate with to her last choice. I don't care who you are if you ever call me asking for that kind of help I will tell you ok I'll be right there to the police station asap. She will never forget her choices and so saddened for the family of the victim
. God bless Vanessa soul
All for a man who killed himself because he didnt want to go to prison. She's left holding the burden. I hope she receives the max sentence. This family will never have peace but at least make this woman spend her days behind bars thinking of the man she did this for. She should feel lucky Vanessa's family wasn't allowed to get a hold of her.
Probation, a shoe shine, a gentle hug, and a gift of cash for this soon to be thug, turned probationer.
