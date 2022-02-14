A serious crash late Sunday night left two in “critical but stable condition,” according to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
According to the spokeswoman, officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of State Highway 195 in reference to a 911 call.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a woman driving a silver Nissan Sentra was traveling north in the northbound lanes in the 10000 block of State Highway 195 when a silver Honda CRV, occupied by one man, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway and struck the Nissan.
After impact, the Honda CRV came to a rest in the center grass median area and the Nissan came to a rest in the grass area on the east side of the roadway, she said.
Both occupants were airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical but stable condition.
“Investigators with the Traffic Unit continue to investigate this crash and there is no other information at this time,” Miramontez said Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.