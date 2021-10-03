The Killeen Fire Department has one thing on its mind: Excellence.
“I was always taught, ‘when you leave your career, leave it better than when you found it,’” Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said in an interview last Thursday.
A $49,000 KFD master plan was commissioned by Deputy Fire Chief James Schambers in March of this year. An exhaustive study of the city’s fire service was conducted by Emergency Services Consulting International, resulting in a 231-page document and 27 specific points of improvement. The finished master plan and study was presented to the city about two weeks ago.
Major points of concern include what are described in the plan as overextended service, inadequate facilities, and difficulty in training.
Overworked, overextended
Among major points of concern for the fire department is what Emergency Services Consulting International’s multi-year study identified as overburdening of KFD’s EMS services. In Killeen, the fire department provides fire trucks and firefighters, but also provides paramedics and ambulances for the city.
According to the study, Medic Units 2, 5, and 6 experience higher than optimal Unit Hour Utilization, which is the amount of time a unit is not available for a response because it is currently engaged with another incident. According to the study, the fire department is engaged with an average of three to four incidents at any given time.
The study goes on to say that Medic 2, which predominantly services northeast Killeen, regularly experiences what the study describes as “line in the sand,” a “non-sustainable” commitment threshold in which the community has less than a 70% chance to receive “timely” emergency services. The study adds that personnel assigned to units above the 30% commitment threshold may show signs of burnout, fatigue, and can be at risk of committing errors — and in the high pressure environment in which EMS workers routinely operate, those mistakes can mean life or death.
Taking steps to address this problem, the fire department has secured the creation of a new medical unit through the city’s Capital Improvement Program — Medic 22. Once completed, Medic 2 will share a response zone with Medic 22, in an area that receives 61% of Killeen’s incidents.
Additionally, the study identified a noticeable gap in station placement that has resulted in an extended service area in southwest Killeen.
According to the study, the National Fire Protection Agency recommends a roughly four-minute first-vehicle travel time for emergency responders nationwide. While the KFD does fall under the 90th percentile in regards to travel time, its 5:44 minute average is still a far cry from the NFPA standard.
KFD fairs better when it comes to turnout times, however, which is code for how long it takes for a dispatcher to receive a call and get a vehicle on the way to an incident. According to the study, the KFD’s 1:29 minute average turnout time is “rather impressive,” but still higher than the NFPA recommendation of 60 seconds. It is worth noting, however, that dispatch calls are handled by the fire department’s support staff and the Bell County Emergency Services, meaning that turnout times may not necessarily be reflective of a station’s efficacy.
One way the Killeen Fire Department is attempting to address travel times is to establish a new training and emergency operations center in southwest Killeen.
Approved through American Rescue Act Funding, the $12 million project will give KFD a foothold in southwest Killeen and address another major issue: training.
Training and Recruitment
A significant barrier to adequate response, the study described KFD’s training program as “robust,” but restrictive. According to the study, KFD’s Class A burn room prop is located behind Central Fire Station in a shipping container. However, fire stream runoff water appears to routinely threaten the local ecosystem as it approaches the nearby creek, requiring the use of absorbent pads and divertants to avoid contamination. Additionally, the Condor Street drill ground is “small” and restricts the department to conducting specific single-company drills bears the same risk of contamination as the burn prop room.
The master plan recommended that KFD create a new position to specifically oversee the “diverse and administratively complex program” in the form of a training chief.
The study also spoke in favor of an employee base that is “reflective of the community in which it serves.” The Killeen Fire Department is 93% male and 81% white, while the city of Killeen is 49% male and 44% white, according to the study. The document recommended that KFD increase the amount of open houses and community based events, and to focus on hiring individuals from within the department’s service area.
This would include the community of Ding Dong, south of Killeen.
Additionally, the study recommended that KFD leverage its Fire Academy program and partnership with KISD and Central Texas College to attract vocation-focused individuals. The study did, however, acknowledge that many fire departments face difficulty in recruiting 18 through 21-year-olds as social and economic pressure often drives them towards college and non-vocational careers.
Best practices
An additional point of concern for both the consulting firm and Chief Kubinski are aging poor equipment maintenance.
The study evaluated each of the fire department’s 10 stations, classifying them as “excellent,” “good,” “fair,” or “poor.”
Fifty percent of the department’s 10 fire stations were marked as fair, with the Fire Station Support building classified as very poor. The support facility, originally built in 1952, was decommissioned as a fire station and turned into a support facility, and currently houses equipment and vehicles. However, according to KFD Support Services Deputy Chief Keith Foxx another offiicals, the building’s envelope is compromised, creating a safety hazard along with several other structural issues.
Additionally, the consulting firm found that housekeeping and general storage was “lacking” at older stations, due to insufficient storage space, point capture vehicle exhaust systems were not installed universally, and turnout gear was often stored unprotected on fire apparatus floors.
“In some cases,” the study said, “the turnout gear emitted a smoke smell, indicating that they had not be sufficiently washed/decontaminated.”
In short, the study found that there were a number of best practices the KFD could better adhere to, but issues regarding storage were often due to a lack of space.
Moving forward
This master plan is just a first step, Kubinski explained. What comes next is a strategic plan, which would allow the city to identify priority points of improvement and develop strategies to meet set standards. The study outlined a significant amount of shortcomings, but Kubinski said those points of improvement are motivators.
“There’s no tip-toeing around this,” he said, adding that “the negatives motivate us to be better.”
For Kubinski, there are two specific points of improvement: the establishment of an emergency operations center and improvement of customer service.
“I think that residents are pretty happy,” he said. “But the only way to be sure is by conducting a survey.”
While Kubinski stated that the master plan “will be our Bible” moving forward, much of his work will be in convincing the City Council to approve a strategic plan and some of the more costly expenses, such as station remodeling and land acquisition.
Finally, the consulting firm noted that, while there are many potential points of improvement, KFD has a rating from the ISO that places it in the top 1% of fire departments across the country.
“There’s a lot to work on, but there’s also a lot to love,” said Kubinski, who became Killeen’s fire chief last December. “I’m looking forward to serving the community of Killeen.”
