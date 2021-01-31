If all goes according to plan, in less than two years senior citizens on Killeen’s north side will have a renovated place to meet, socialize, exercise, take classes and play pool.
On Tuesday the Killeen City Council voted 5-1 to approve a professional services agreement with Richardson-based Randall Scott Architects for a renovation design of the Rosa Hereford Community Center.
Councilmember Mellisa Brown cast the sole vote against the agreement.
The proposed renovation would add about 18,000 square feet of space and provide facilities and programs formerly offered, as well as additional ones, by the Bob Gilmore Senior Center located adjacent to the community center at Veterans Memorial Boulevard and W.S. Young Drive.
The senior center portion of the facility will be added on to the current structure, and have its own entrances.
The former Gilmore Center is approximately 2,500 square feet.
City spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Tuesday that Capital Improvement Program funding makes up $4.3 million for the overall senior center project, with $3.8 million specifically allocated and $500,000 reserved in CIP fund balance.
An additional $700,000 will be available in Fiscal Year 2022 from community development block grant funding, bringing the total for the project to $5 million.
In June of 2018 the Killeen Senior Advisory Board approved the renovation plan as presented.
“Council must approve the construction contract,” Shine said by email on Thursday. “Specific details like furnishing will be developed during this design phase.”
With a completion date expected sometime in November of 2022, the new senior facility would include an aerobics room, a billiards room, a banquet hall, rooms for classes and meeting, as well as other amenities.
Patsy Bracey, chairwoman of the Killeen Senior Advisory Board, has been working with the city to improve Killeen’s northside senior center for more than five years.
“I’m just excited. I’ve been working on this since 2014,” Bracey said Friday. She also spoke on how important a senior center and the activities that are available at a senior center are to senior residents.
“Very important. I’m a registered nurse, and the mind is a muscle — the brain is a muscle. And you have to keep it operational. When you stop operating it ... they need activities, they need the socialization and they will get it there,” Bracey said.
Some of the activities that will be available at the new senior center include tea parties, birthday celebrations, religious services, exercises as well as pool, a gym for basketball or other activities, a library, a computer room and more, according to Bracey.
As of right now, both the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center and the Lions Club Park Senior Center are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but once they reopen, seniors will be able to go to either location as a senior center until the new area opens.
Some of the concern from senior residents on the north side has been that they do not have a bus route that will take them from the north side of town to the Lions Club Park area and some of those north side residents have been deprived of a senior center for almost two years, according to Bracey.
She said that in February 2019, the former Bob Gilmore Senior Center, which is adjacent the community center, was deemed structurally inadequate and it has been closed. Even prior to COVID-19, many seniors on the north side had nowhere to go because they could not make it to Lions Park or they had no way to get back.
There has been some concern about the new senior center taking away from the youth of Killeen in the community center. Bracey said it will not take away from the youth.
The senior center will be separated from where youth access the community center, and the two gyms will be divided by the seniors and the youth.
“We’ve got to take one project at a time. We’ve got the money to do this one, let’s complete this one and then we’ll move forward. The seniors don’t object to a youth center, not at all,” she said.
A concern raised by the proposed renovation is having activities for youths and for seniors in the same facility, with opinions for and against such a facility having been brought up at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Prior to voting against the proposed agreement, Brown cited the potential choice between renovation of the existing center or building a separate center, as well as the notion of combining the buildings and therefore reducing services for fiscal reasons.
“This doesn’t feel equitable,” she said.
