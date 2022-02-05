COPPERAS COVE — Operation Stand Down Central Texas, a nonprofit organization that works with homeless veterans, held a grand opening Saturday for its new facility in Copperas Cove.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas is led by Joann Courtland, a Copperas Cove City Councilwoman, who began the organization with her mother, Trudy Bolton.
The mission for Operation Stand Down Central Texas is to assist homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding Central Texas communities.
Originally, the nonprofit had a space at the Cove Terrace Shopping Center, but a major increase in donations made the organization begin building a much larger space last year.
“Thankfully, we do have some generous donors and we have people that do want to help those in our community, so we do get a lot more donations now than we have in the past — clothing, personal items, that kind of thing,” Courtland said last fall while they were still building the new facility.
Courtland described the new facility as a “game changer.”
Saturday was the official grand opening of the facility and had an attendance of over 20 people.
The new facility, 201 E. Carpenter St. in Copperas Cove, contains a computer room, racks of clean clothes and shoes, hygiene products, and two sets of a washer and dryer.
The facility is also 4,500 square feet which is twice the size of their original location at Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
“We have a computer room over here with two computers and we will have a printer set up soon so that people can do job searches and fill out applications,” Courtland said Saturday as she gave a tour of the new facility which will help serve the homeless.
The facility will offer new clothes and shoes for homeless people to come in and pick out as if they were inside a store.
“Women’s clothes will be on the orange racks and men’s clothes will be on the black racks,” Courtland said.
Also passed out at the facility will be goodie bags with various items that will allow for homeless people who do come by the facility to live on the street a little more comfortably, according to Courtland.
Donations
Those who want to donate clothing or other items can bring them to the new facility, but Courtland urges people to drop off donations when the facility is open.
The facility is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas is also planning on holding two community homeless stand down events this year at Killeen Civic and Conference Center, in which they provide clothes and resources to the area’s homeless. The first will be on March 19 and the other on Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.