HARKER HEIGHTS — Miscarriage is more common than many people think. Defined as the spontaneous loss of pregnancy before the 20th week, the National Center for Biotechnology Information estimates as many as 26% of all pregnancies end in miscarriage.
A loss after 20 weeks is called a stillbirth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stillbirth affects about 1 in 160 births.
Although these numbers show that losing a child during pregnancy is common, they don’t make the event any less painful or less of a stigma. Contrary, especially miscarriage often remains a taboo topic.
As part of the world’s largest Catholic health system, Seton Medical Center Harker Heights provides fetal burials for miscarried babies besides physical and emotional support for mothers and families.
“The Catholic Healthcare is committed through the Catholic Social Teachings to the belief that all persons are created in the image of God,” said Reverent Emma Jane Conley, director of pastoral care and chaplaincy at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights. “We honor and respect the dignity of human life, and this includes the fetus the body naturally aborts when it dies in utero.”
The hospital typically offers parents a burial of cremated remains with a graveside service.
“Just as we grieve the loss of a life we have known, there is tremendous grief with the loss of a baby and the promise of family,” Conley said. “Our culture relies on a funeral service and burial as a rite of passage from the event of death to the beginnings of healing for those who remain. Our culture, however, may often miss the need to mourn a fetus through a funeral service and burial.”
Families and mothers going through the grieving process can choose between two funeral options.
“Private burial is one option that requires some financial responsibility from the mother,” Conley said. “We assist them in choosing a funeral home to either bury or cremate the remains. Many area funeral homes offer these services for free.”
The other option is to let Seton Medical Center Harker Heights take care of all arrangements. The hospital covers the expense of a shared cremation and burial. Service and burial are provided by the hospital’s pastoral care and chaplaincy and the clergy of St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
“The church has a private cemetery on the grounds for infants and babies,” Conley said. “Parents are informed of the date and time of the service. Family and friends are invited to attend.”
Conley has coordinated this type of service in all the hospitals she has served. She particularly cares about recognizing the sanctity of life for miscarried babies and caring for the parents with love and compassion.
“Families receive the care they need as clergy and hospital personnel respectfully provide a service specific to their child,” she said. “Their baby’s name is spoken during the service in prayer. The Chaplain places an unfinished wooden box in the grave and invites all present to place flowers or mementos in the grave.”
Grieving parents are offered spiritual counseling at the time of loss and receive information about additional support options available to them.
“The service and burial reassure families their baby is safe,” Conley said. “They know where the baby is and can visit at any time. This is tremendously important to the well-being of parents. Knowing where their child lies supports the grieving process.”
While there are no markers at the cemetery, families receive a map marking the burial.
Although Seton Medical Center Harker Heights provides burials as part of the Catholic health system, hospitals do not have a legal requirement for burial or cremation services for miscarried babies.
