Dr. Bodie Correll has been named chief medical officer of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, effective Nov. 1, the hospital announced in a news release Tuesday.
According to the release, Correll is currently serving as Seton Medical Center’s elected chief of staff and medical director for hospital medicine, and his term as chief of staff will end later this year as he transitions to this new role.
“Dr. Correll’s energy and experience will positively influence Seton Harker Heights’ success in providing exceptional patient care. His collaborative, confident approach will focus on promoting quality clinical processes while enhancing team and patient experience and building a strong bond with patients, caregivers, medical staff and the community,” said Patrick Swindle, the CEO of Seton-Harker Heights.
Prior to joining Seton Medical Center nine years ago, Correll worked at Scott & White Medical Center as the associate program director of family medicine and as a hospitalist. Correll graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He earned his medical degree from Texas A&M University Health Science Center College of Medicine. Correll completed his family medicine residency at Scott & White/Texas A&M University and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Quantic School of Business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.