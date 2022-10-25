Dr. Bodie Correll

Dr. Bodie Correll has been named chief medical officer of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, effective Nov. 1, the hospital announced in a news release Tuesday.

According to the release, Correll is currently serving as Seton Medical Center’s elected chief of staff and medical director for hospital medicine, and his term as chief of staff will end later this year as he transitions to this new role.

