Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights has begun searching for a new chief executive officer, as current CEO Zach Dietze has accepted a position within Ardent Health Services as chief operating officer of Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the hospital said in a news release Thursday.
"Zach has made a tremendous impact on SMCHH during the past eight years, the last three of which he served as CEO. His accomplishments opening SMCHH as a de novo facility while building strong relationships with the medical staff and employees have resulted in this well-deserved opportunity," said Bob Williams, division president, Ardent Health Services Amarillo-Harker Heights Division.
A national search will be conducted to hire a new CEO for Seton-Harker Heights but there is no time frame for this transition. Dietze will remain as CEO in Harker Heights until his successor is in place, according to the release.
(1) comment
[angry]The next CEO hopefully is better than this one!! Train your employees to have a better bedside manner towards your patients!! My mother was there and she has 3 ulcers on her stomach and she was vomiting because of it what did they do??? SENT HER HOME!!!!!! I really use to like this hospital until I learned this “hospital” is only a stabilizer hospital with no capabilities to treat critically ill people!! A student hospital!!!!
