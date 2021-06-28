HARKER HEIGHTS — Seton Medical Center Harker Heights announced Monday that Chief Nursing Officer Calee Travis, RN, BSN, MBA, NEA-BC will retire on Aug. 2.
“Calee’s contributions have been instrumental to the quality healthcare Seton Medical Center Harker Heights has brought to our community,” said Seton Chief Executive Officer Patrick Swindle. “We are grateful for her leadership, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Travis has worked in the nursing field for more than 40 years, joining Seton as CNO in September 2018. She started nursing as a labor and delivery nurse at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, later serving as director of Surgical Services for Medical City Dallas and Medical City McKinney and chief of Perioperative Services for Memorial Hermann at the Texas Medical Center in Houston.
Travis also held CNO positions at Medical City McKinney and Baylor Scott and White Centennial in Frisco prior to her role at Seton.
An interim CNO will serve in this capacity while Seton conducts a national search for the position.
