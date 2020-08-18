Seton Medical Center Harker Heights has been recognized for excellence in stroke care, according to a news release.
Seton Medical Center Harker Heights received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Bronze Plus Quality Achievement Award for 2020. Facilities that receive this recognition are top-performers in stroke care and prevention, according to the release from Seton.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and the leading cause of adult disability in the United States.
“We are committed to providing the most advanced stroke treatment and prevention options to our patients,” Patrick Swindle, Seton-Harker Heights CEO, said in the release. “Receiving this award recognizes our stroke team’s dedication to improving patient outcomes and reducing the long-term effects and mortality rates for strokes.”
To merit this award, Seton achieved specific quality measures, including the use of proper medications and treatment plans, providing patients with materials to promote health management after discharge and scheduling follow-up visits or any other needed transitional care interventions.
