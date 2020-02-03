Blood drive

Carter BloodCare set up a mobile blood donation bus in the H-E-B Copperas Cove parking lot Saturday, March 26, 2016, to raise donations for local hospitals. All blood donated will be used to fill needs at Metroplex Hospital, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood and Seton Hospital.

Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights will be hosting the Carter BloodCare Donation bus from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the building's parking lot.

Those wishing to make a donation are asked to contact Lucy Taylor at Lucy.Taylor@smchh.org or 254-680-6377 to schedule an appointment.

The donation bus will be giving out free t-shirts to donors.

