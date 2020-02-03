Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights will be hosting the Carter BloodCare Donation bus from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the building's parking lot.
Those wishing to make a donation are asked to contact Lucy Taylor at Lucy.Taylor@smchh.org or 254-680-6377 to schedule an appointment.
The donation bus will be giving out free t-shirts to donors.
