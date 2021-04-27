Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights recently received a grade of “A” for hospital safety in a spring 2021 evaluation from the Leapfrog Group, the hospital announced in a news release Tuesday.
It is the eighth “A” rating in four years for the hospital.
“The high standards for patient safety upheld by our caregivers and medical staff are a vital part of the clinical excellence we provide to our community,” said Patrick Swindle, Seton’s chief executive officer. “This prestigious award validates our team’s continued commitment to serve in alignment with our mission—to provide quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety, the release said.
The group’s grade system uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety to assign the grades.
“An ‘A’ grade for safety is an elite designation, and we are proud to be recognized for giving that level of care to our patients,” said Calee Travis, Seton’s chief nursing officer. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Seton Medical Center Harker Heights continues to show it is possible to keep a laser focus on the safety of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.