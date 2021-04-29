The Carter BloodCare bus will be at Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway, in Harker Heights for anyone wishing to donate blood.
The hospital is hosting the blood drive in the parking lot of the ambulance bay from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7, Carter BloodCare said in a news release.
To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Lucy Taylor at 254-680-6377, the release said.
Appointments are encouraged.
Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online at https://www.carterbloodcare.org/quickscreen/ on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood.
Masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.