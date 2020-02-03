Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights will be hosting a "Breakfast in Red" event from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 26. The event will offer a free breakfast, health screenings and a physician presentation, and a question-and-answer session on heart health.
To register for the event, go to https://setonharkerheights.net/event/breakfast-red or call call 254-680-6377.
