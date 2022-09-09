Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:07 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:13 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of AJ Hall Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 1:33 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 1:46 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of North W.S. Young Drive and Patricia Circle.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:38 a.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Westcliff Road.
No driver’s license was reported at 7:49 a.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of North State Highway 195.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:36 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Hereford Lane.
Reckless driving was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Trimmier Road and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:33 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block Marlboro Drive.
Deadly conduct misdemeanor was reported at 12:03 p.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Nolan Bluff Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Lago Trail.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:34 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Nathan Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Price Drive.
Burglary of a building, no forced entry, was reported at 7:55 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Silverhill Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 11:28 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Myrl Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:34 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of North Twin Creek Drive and Rickey Carlisle Circle.
Copperas Cove
A warrant arrest was made at 1:54 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Constitution Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:09 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 7:17 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:52 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Mattie Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 10:34 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 1:11 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Walker Place Boulevard on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Indecency with a child was reported at 3:32 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Georgetown Road.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Safe keeping was reported at 4:08 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:31 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Wine Cup Road.
Manufacture/deliver a controlled substance was reported at 6:11 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 6:24 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Injury to a child was reported at 8:19 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
A warrant arrest was made at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Third Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An arrest was made at 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue on suspicion of public intoxication.
An arrest was made at 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the 50 block of Maple Drive on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and hinder secure creditor.
Harker Heights
Driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon were reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:34 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Crymes Lane.
An arrest was made at 9:34 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Crymes Lane on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:41 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue G.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:14 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Arnold Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:54 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:04 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Harassment was reported at 1:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:32 p.m. Thursday in the 9100 block of East U.S. Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
